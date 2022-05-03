Adeev and Ezra Potash of The Potash Twins open up to PEOPLE about their bond with the late Bob Saget, who guided them as they dealt with a family member's scleroderma diagnosis

The Potash Twins Say It Was 'Special' to Have Late 'Guardian' Bob Saget on Their New Album

When Ezra and Adeev Potash of The Potash Twins set out to create their new album Hornography, their first in seven years, they knew they wanted to pay homage to all of the people who have helped them throughout their career.

"We've always had mentor figures, and we were like, 'What's a way that we can share the things they've been telling us our whole lives, with everybody?'" Adeev recalls to PEOPLE.

Ultimately, they decided to incorporate spoken word moments on the album from some of their mentors, including Terry Crews, chef Andrew Zimmern, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and the late Bob Saget, who recorded his part before his unexpected death at age 65 in January.

"We just told them, 'Hey, we're putting together an album. If you want to give us words of wisdom or whatever comes to mind when you're thinking about horns, just shoot it our way, and we'll try to incorporate it in the music in some way,'" says Ezra. "When we got Bob's, it was incredible because he was talking about things that we hadn't even thought about. It was like, 'I can't even believe where he took it to.'"

On the "Outro" song of the horns and brass-heavy album, Saget can be heard saying, "I love horns and brass — I always have. Horns and brass go back to the beginning of time. They go back to music. You can go not that far back to the Vikings ... you can go back to religious times where they're they'd blow into a ram's horn. The problem with that is sometimes the ram was attached, and they didn't like it, and they'd get kicked. That's how the rhythm section started — just hooves against the butt."

"Horns are incredibly important," he continues. They keep the world going around, and brass. Without brass, what would you put candles in? Thank you for keeping horns and brass alive with this beautiful piece of music. I'm going to play this the next time I walk down the aisle by myself as I'm going to my seat at the movie theater. Horns and brass, they last until the end of time."

When they first got Saget's recording, Adeev and Ezra, 28, loved that it had both moments of levity and seriousness.

"The way we knew Bob, that made complete sense," says Ezra. "He was always the life of the party and extremely funny, but when he would be serious, you would take it seriously. He knew when to be funny, and he knew when to be serious, but he'd also figured out a way to incorporate being serious and funny at the same time."

Adeev and Ezra — who are also known for their Food Network show Takeout Twins — say they both feel "very lucky" to have gotten to work with Saget on the album before his death.

"We'd been talking to Bob for the last four years about doing a project together, and we're just extremely fortunate that it actually happened," says Adeev.

Adds Ezra: "Throughout the years, we were going to have him as a guest on our show, but I feel very lucky that it happened on this project in particular. I think this is the most special project to us. The fact that it came together was something beyond our control. It was really beautiful when it happened."

The Omaha natives first met Saget when they moved to Los Angeles after college. They bumped into him and his wife Kelly Rizzo at a party at Full House creator Jeff Franklin's house.

"When we met Kelly and Bob, it was just amazing," says Ezra. "We connected with Kelly instantly because her passions are music and food, and our passions are music and food. Bob was also so open to talking with us about where we were in our career."

Adds Adeev: "It was always a life lesson whenever he would speak."

From there, the twins started meeting Rizzo for lunch since she was "always looking for amazing new food spots in L.A.," says Ezra. "We joined forces."

Their bond deepened during one lunch in 2018 when the twins revealed to Rizzo that a family member of theirs had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease scleroderma, the same disease that took the life of Saget's older sister Gay in 1994.

"At the time, we had no idea that Bob was connected to scleroderma through his sister who had passed away," says Ezra. "Kelly was basically like, 'Expect a call or text from Bob.' The next thing we knew, he was setting up doctor's appointments for our family member and connecting us with the best doctors in the world on this incredibly rare disease. Some of these messages came in the middle of the night, like 2 a.m. There'd be 20 in a row. We were just so incredibly stunned by his generosity — he was more on top of it than we were!"

"This was the first time in our family we experienced a severe medical issue, and Bob felt like a guardian," he adds. "It's wild that it was someone we grew up watching, but Full House was also about family."

When Saget got onboard for Hornography, the twins — who say their family member with scleroderma is currently stable with "really great care" — knew right away that they wanted to make a donation to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in his name. But then when he died, they decided they needed to do more.

"We were like, 'I don't think a donation in his name is going to cut it,'" says Ezra. "The first thing we thought of was giving a portion of the album proceeds to the Foundation in Bob's name. We wanted it to be something that brought awareness to it because it's such a rare thing."

When they think back on their memories of Saget, the twins say they remember most "the incredible support we got from him."

"There was obviously the personal stuff with scleroderma, but professionally, he always gave a yes," says Ezra. "It also wasn't just, 'Yes, I have five minutes.' It was always something more thoughtful. He led by example."

With their new music, the twins hope to bring forth some healing.

"The reason why we love food and we love music is its ability to heal," says Ezra. "I think that when we listen to the album and we hear Bob's voice, it's healing for us, and I think it can be healing for other people too. His death was so sudden. I also wanted to say that, we didn't know Bob the best out of anybody, but he just left such a impact on us in the time that we knew him. I think that probably rings true for a lot of people."

potash twins Hornography The Potash Twins' Hornography

They're also hoping to change the conversation about horns.

"When we were growing up as young musicians and horn players, people just put you in the category of jazz musician or classical musician," says Adeev. "We love both of those things, and we studied both of those things, but none of our friends listened to either of them. So they just put us in this category of, 'Oh yeah, you play orchestra.' We feel like Hornography is horns for everybody."