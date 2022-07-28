Post Malone's New Tour Documentary Trailer Features Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker

Get ready, fans! Post Malone is getting ready to share the ins and outs of his life on tour.

On Thursday, the "Circles" singer shared the official trailer for his upcoming Amazon Freevee documentary Post Malone: Runaway, set for release on Aug. 12. The documentary will follow Malone through his 2019 Runaway tour, featuring backstage footage, live performances and intimate interviews with the star.

"I'm gonna be myself, and if you don't like it, I don't give a f—," the "Paranoid" singer, 27, says at one point in the trailer. "Sometimes I feel like I'm not a real person. I'm a goofy kid, I like to have fun. It's nice that people still want to hear what's next — the evolution of everything."

"I make this music for everybody else but everybody gives that same feeling back," he adds.

Post Malone, Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker Niall Horan, Drake, Post Malone, Travis Barker and Ozzy Osbourne | Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty; Noel Vasquez/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Malone (né Austin Post) released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache last month, which included previously released tracks "One Right Now" and "Cooped Up." Meanwhile, he also released the music video to his Doja Cat collaboration "I Like You (A Happier Song)" last week.

Aside from his musical career, the "Rockstar" singer became a new dad in May when he welcomed his daughter with his fiancée, whom he has not publicly identified.

The star revealed the happy news while appearing on an episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that he was now engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

He subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who confirmed the news.

Following the news of his baby, the Beerbongs & Bentleys artist revealed he was venturing into a new business with his children's clothing collection, PostyCo Kids.