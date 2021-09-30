Post Malone's Third Annual Posty Fest Postponed to 2022

"Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022," Live Nation said in a statement

Post Malone's third-annual Posty Fest has been postponed.

The event, which was scheduled to take place in Texas over the Halloween weekend, will now happen in 2022, Live Nation announced Thursday.

"Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022," Live Nation said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Refunds available at point of purchase."

"We can't wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet," the statement added. "Stay safe everyone, we'll see you soon."

The statement was also shared to the Posty Fest website.

Malone began the festival in 2018 with a sold-out event at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, and in 2019 the event moved to AT&T Stadium. It was also called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear what role the pandemic played in this year's postponement. Live Nation is requiring all crew members, attendees and artists to provide proof they are fully vaccinated or of a negative COVID-19 test for its events beginning Oct. 4.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, banned government vaccine mandates in August.