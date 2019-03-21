Meet Mike Alancourt.

Just over two weeks ago, the Jacksonville resident went viral in an Instagram video where he leads a trio dancing to Post Malone. It hit all of the internet sweet spots: the juxtaposition of different generations (middle-aged people like hip hop!?), someone with a hidden talent, a truly majestic beard. And right on cue, Alancourt appeared on Ellen where Post Malone invited him to come on stage at an upcoming concert.

That Ellen appearance was Wednesday. Thursday, the music video for Post Malone’s “Wow” appeared, featuring none other than America’s new Chewbacca Mom.

The music video follows Post Malone as he smokes and drinks and hangs with famous friends, until it’s interrupted by Alancourt, in a nice backyard, dancing like no one is watching. Alancourt also dances in front of a beer pong game, and then, finally, on stage with Malone at his Phoenix concert, where the rapper flew him out last Sunday.

