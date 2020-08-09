Post Malone Updates His Look Thanks to Tattoo Artist and His Dentist: 'Epic Work Going Down'

Post Malone is staying fresh!

The Grammy-nominated artist, 25, recently made some updates to his physical appearance, courtesy of tattoo artist Ganga and celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly.

Although Malone has yet to share any photos of the pair's finished work, both Connelly and the tattoo artist have shared a few glimpses with fans.

“Epic work gong down on the legend @postmalone ..... wait for it .........” Connelly captioned a series of snaps, which appeared to show the musician preparing to get a new tattoo on his leg while at the dentist’s office. Earlier in the month, Connelly also shared a photo of the singer on stage, writing, “My man @postmalone with the freshest choppers on earth."

Another photo shared by the tattoo artist depicted a very detailed — and photo-realistic — inking of a skeleton figure. “@postmalone thank you so much for your trust, the first time in the world that this is done! In the operating room working hand in hand with @connellydds ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Over the weekend, Malone also showed off his sartorial flair, posting a photo of himself wearing an open button-down shirt, which he paired with a floor-length green dress.

“I am cute today okay,” he captioned his outfit of the day post, which earned praise from pals Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith — who’s been known to rock a dress himself from time to time.

“Adorable,” wrote Bieber, while Smith commented, “Cute is an understatement baby.”

While social distancing in Utah, Malone has also been working on a new album.

"As crazy as the world is and as strong as everybody needs to be, being able to be in my house by myself and just vibe-out and see where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what's going on currently," he said in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.