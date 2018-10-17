Post Malone Went Undercover (Kind of) to Give Away a Bentley For Charity

Post Malone wants to make his fans feel like rockstars (just like him!) by giving away a Bentley.

The rapper, 23, is asking fans to donate $10 to the nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to families of deceased and disabled veterans, for a chance to win the $200,000 car. To promote the cause, Malone went undercover — to the best of his ability, given his face tattoos — in a record store in Los Angeles.

A video on the musician’s YouTube account shows him wearing a white flat-brim hat and a polo shirt buttoned all the way so he blends in as a salesman. While a few shoppers recognized the “Better Now” hitmaker almost right away, he successfully pranked multiple people by showing them his newest record and declaring that “it sucks.”

RELATED: Post Malone Rocks New Haircut in AMAs Performance of ‘Psycho’ with Ty Dolla $ign

He also convinced a couple of strangers to workshop some lyrics — he was told he “needs more Jesus” — and help him come up with a rapper name. When one man told him to just put “Young” in front of the last thing he bought, Malone’s response was hilariously NSFW.

At the end of clip, unsurprisingly, he’s fired.

RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone Totals Car, Two Weeks After Plane’s Emergency Landing: ‘God Must Hate Me’

In addition to receiving a 2018 Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible, the person who makes the winning donation will also be sent on a free trip to L.A., including a stay in a four-star hotel, to go for a joy ride with the rapper.

Malone has an affinity for unique luxury vehicles. Last week, he rode in a hot pink stretch limo with Jimmy Fallon to the Olive Garden in Times Square because the talk show host had never been to any location of the chain before.

The pair then explored the free wine samples, unlimited breadsticks and salad, “extra crispy” chicken parmesan, and free birthday cake.

Post Malone Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images

“You don’t pay for anything at this place. It’s unbelievable,” Fallon marveled before learning how to eat the breadsticks “Post Malone-style.”

RELATED: Better Now? Post Malone Debuts New Short Haircut on AMAs Red Carpet: ‘I’m Just Going with the Flow’

“Just get the butter nice and open. Pick your stick. What you’re gonna wanna do is take a bite,” Malone explained. “It wasn’t the best thing you’ve ever had, but now, take your butter knife, cut about two millimeters of butter and just put it on.”

At that moment, Fallon was clearly converted into an Olive Garden fan: “It’s garlicky, it’s salty, it’s buttery, it’s hot and it’s cold. What else do you want?”

“And these are free?” he added.