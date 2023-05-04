Watch Post Malone Trade Shoes with a Fan — and Warn That His 'Stank'

In November, the musician made headlines when he drew a tattoo for a fan after a show

By
Published on May 4, 2023 09:10 PM
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Post Malone is showing some love for his fans.

In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday, the Beerbongs & Bentleys singer made a fan's night when he traded shoes with them.

In the one-minute clip, a concertgoer filmed the musician, 27, speaking to a fan who seemingly customized a pair of shoes for the singer.

"These are so sick. I saw them on stage when I was singing," he said in the video, as the fan said that the shoes are "for you."

"I wanted to make sure I could come and grab them," he replied. "You're a legend. You are f—ing so sick. Thank you very much."

Then, the fan insisted, "You take mine and I take yours."

"Oh, is that the trade? I didn't know it was a trade," he said as he started to take his shoes off. "I'll have you know, these hoes stank, probably."

The "Chemicals" singer signed his shoes and handed them to the fan. He also gave her a warm embrace as he said goodbye.

Malone loves making his fans feel seen as his shows. In November, the "Sugar Wraith" singer drew a tattoo on a sign for a fan. After the show, she told PEOPLE all about her experience.

RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone Is Expecting His First Baby with Girlfriend: 'Happiest I've Ever Been'

"I went with one of my good friends, and she was like, 'You're not bringing this [sign], it's never gonna work,'" recalled Rita Regan. "I came into the car and was like, 'Look what I did!' I just came up with the sign spur of the moment. I brought it on a whim and could not believe it worked."

Malone also won praise for his fan interactions in March after a video of him helping a fan celebrate his 21st birthday at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles went viral.

He is currently on the European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour in support of his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released in June.

Related Articles
matty healy
All About Matty Healy, The 1975's Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist
Taylor Swift
Nashville Celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend' on Tour with Proclamation and Park Bench (Exclusive)
Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Says 'I'm Not Going to Have to Retire from My Day Job' After Winning Copyright Trial
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
Frankie Valli
Frankie Valli on Turning 89, Frank Sinatra and Nick Jonas Playing Him in 'Jersey Boys' Musical (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Harry just premiered a new video for 'Satellite'
Harry Styles Gives a Robot a Love Story in New Music Video for 'Satellite': Watch
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
Jane Schneck, the mother of singer Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, is pictured in a mugshot
Aaron and Nick Carter's Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Battery over Alleged TV Remote Dispute: Sheriff
Ed Sheeran speaks onstage during a Q&A at the Disney+ World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” at The Times Center on May 02, 2023 in New York City.
Ed Sheeran Shrugs Off Comments That He's Cute: 'Strip Away the Guitar and the Songs, No One Cares'
AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 25: Musician Willie Nelson walks the red carpet for the new film Lawless at the Alamo Drafthouse on August 25, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Sheryl Crow visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' on May 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Missy Elliott attends Women's Entrepreneurship Day at United Nations on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: George Michael attends a press conference to announce details of a new tour, at The Royal Opera House on May 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
From Willie Nelson to Missy Elliott, Meet the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Attends 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries Premiere After Day in Court for Copyright Lawsuit