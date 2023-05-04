Watch Post Malone Trade Shoes with a Fan — and Warn That His 'Stank'

Post Malone is showing some love for his fans.

In a video posted on Twitter Wednesday, the Beerbongs & Bentleys singer made a fan's night when he traded shoes with them.

In the one-minute clip, a concertgoer filmed the musician, 27, speaking to a fan who seemingly customized a pair of shoes for the singer.

"These are so sick. I saw them on stage when I was singing," he said in the video, as the fan said that the shoes are "for you."

"I wanted to make sure I could come and grab them," he replied. "You're a legend. You are f—ing so sick. Thank you very much."

Then, the fan insisted, "You take mine and I take yours."

"Oh, is that the trade? I didn't know it was a trade," he said as he started to take his shoes off. "I'll have you know, these hoes stank, probably."

The "Chemicals" singer signed his shoes and handed them to the fan. He also gave her a warm embrace as he said goodbye.

Malone loves making his fans feel seen as his shows. In November, the "Sugar Wraith" singer drew a tattoo on a sign for a fan. After the show, she told PEOPLE all about her experience.

"I went with one of my good friends, and she was like, 'You're not bringing this [sign], it's never gonna work,'" recalled Rita Regan. "I came into the car and was like, 'Look what I did!' I just came up with the sign spur of the moment. I brought it on a whim and could not believe it worked."

Malone also won praise for his fan interactions in March after a video of him helping a fan celebrate his 21st birthday at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles went viral.

He is currently on the European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour in support of his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released in June.