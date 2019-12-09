Post Malone Tops Spotify's 2019 Most-Streamed List, Followed by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

As music fans post their Spotify “Wrapped” results on social media, it may come as no surprise that many of these lists will include some of the same artists.

According to a Spotify press release, American Music Award frontrunners Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are the most streamed artists of 2019.

With hits like “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee and his successful third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was released only 12 weeks ago, Malone took the no. 1 spot with over 6.5 billion streams worldwide — marking the rapper’s first time on the streaming service’s “Wrapped” list.

Additionally, Malone’s latest album was the second most streamed album globally this year, behind Eilish’s When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

As an artist who successfully straddles pop and rap, Malone was nominated for seven American Music Awards this year alone and ultimately won best album in rap/hip hop for Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The rapper also took third place in the top five most streamed artists of the decade behind Drake (with over 28 billion streams) and Ed Sheeran. He was followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.

Read some of Spotify’s most streamed artists, tracks and albums for 2019 below:

Most Streamed Artists

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Tracks

1. “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

2. “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

3. “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

5. “Old Town Road – Remix” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Most Streamed Albums

1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

3. Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes