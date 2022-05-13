Post Malone Tells Jimmy Fallon He's Been 'Chatting' with Bob Dylan: 'He Kind of Slid Into My DMs'

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Post Malone recalled his early days of covering Bob Dylan on YouTube and coyly revealed he's "been chatting" with the legendary musician as of late

Are Post Malone and Bob Dylan preparing the unlikely collaboration of a lifetime?

During a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old "Circles" musician recalled his early days covering Dylan's music on YouTube and coyly revealed he's "been chatting" with the legendary 80-year-old singer-songwriter as of late.

Before discussing Post Malone's new album Twelve Carat Toothache, host Jimmy Fallon asked the rapper about his pre-fame YouTube channel launched under his birth name, Austin Richard Post. The account only features one video, a cover of Dylan's "Don't Think Twice It's Alright" uploaded Oct. 6, 2013, which sees a teenage Post Malone wearing an American flag-patterned button-down shirt and performing the 1963 classic hit on acoustic guitar.

Speaking about the YouTube channel's viewership, Post Malone said, "I had no hits. I think it was just me and my girlfriend at the time, and probably my dad. They were like, 'This is really good!'"

The upload was an attempt to get his name out into the world as a musician. "My original plan was, right — I think I was 16, something, but I was like, 'I'm gonna do a bunch of covers, and we're gonna see if anybody likes them,'" he recalled. "You know, we did some Bob Dylan, and I think that's just about it, but I recorded a bunch that I never uploaded."

Post Malone then admitted he's a huge Dylan fan and even has a tattoo inspired by his music, which led Fallon, 47, to wonder if the two artists have ever met each other. "I have not met Bob Dylan, but we have been — I don't know how much I'm at liberty to discuss, but we've been chatting," Post Malone slyly revealed. "We've chatted… He kind of slid in my DMs."

Without offering any more details about their conversation, Post Malone said speaking with Dylan is "incredible" and further detailed his fandom. "Just growing up and listening to music, and every music, and he's always just been a voice in my head," he explained. "Always appreciated the music and appreciated the songwriting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Post Malone said the making of Twelve Carat Toothache was born out of a time when he'd fallen out of love with making music. "It's a super strange thing. For the longest time I lost my passion for making music," he told Fallon. "I lost that drive."

"But then there was this moment," continued Post Malone. "'Cause it's been three years, just about, and one moment that snapped and said, 'You know what, this is why I'm here, and this is what I want to do.'"