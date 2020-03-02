Post Malone may be an award-winning, chart-topping artist, but he still has bouts of low self-esteem.

The hip-hop star, 24, covers the spring/summer issue of GQ Style. Talking with the outlet, Malone revealed the real reason why he continues to ink tattoos on his face — a personal choice that has both charmed and confused fans.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherf—er,” he said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Just last month, Malone added new ink to his slew of face tattoos. This time, his tattoo of choice was a bloody buzzsaw design which he placed on his left cheekbone.

Image zoom Post Malone Jason Nocito for GQ Style

RELATED: Post Malone Has a New Face Tattoo Featuring a Bloody Buzzsaw Design

His latest body art sits adjacent to one half of his 2018 tattoo which famously reads “Always Tired.” The star positioned the first word underneath his right eye while the second is placed under his left oculus. The text, which is written in loose cursive, is strategically placed to conceal any dark circles when he is indeed feeling groggy.

To close off a successful 2019, Malone debuted his then-new face tattoo of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail with a post on his Instagram which he captioned, “Have a good ass new year💕🙈.” The ink sits on the right side of his face and spans from the end of his hairline down his jaw and along his chin.

Image zoom Post Malone Jason Nocito for GQ Style

RELATED: Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Hours Before Times Square Performance on New Year’s Eve

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always been obsessed with knights and medieval times and ancient Egypt and ancient Rome and s— like that,” he told the outlet, explaining his New Year’s ink.

Like many artists, despite his success, Malone tends to be hard on himself. He previously told PEOPLE, “I sound better on the radio. I got a face for radio I guess is what I’m really trying to say.”

When asked if he really feels that way, the star told PEOPLE, “Yeah, but now I kinda look unique because I ruined my face. I might get a lot of bad guy roles I guess. Because I look tough.”