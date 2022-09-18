Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show

Post Malone won't let gravity stop him.

The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show.

A rep for Malone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Talk of Shame host Kiki Monique wrote on Instagram that the singer "bit it hard when he fell through a hole in the stage," adding: "Fans were immediately concerned and medics rushed to help him. Some users online said he cracked three of his ribs!"

"Post returned to the stage, apologized to everyone and, according to audience members, someone handed him a beer, he took a swig and continued the show like a true rock star!" Monique continued.

In videos of the incident, Malone can be seen working the stage while performing his 2019 single "Circles" as one of his legs falls through an open grate in the floor. He then squirms on the ground and holds his stomach as medics rush to his aid, before he later returns to the stage with a beer.

"That being said, I wanted to thank you for your patience. And I'm sorry... there was a big a— hole in middle of the stage. I just busted my a—. I wanted to say thank you everybody for hanging in there ... you know, I got the best f—ing fans in the world."

The "One Right Now" artist told the audience he's going to "keep trying to kick ass and keep going and make this tour f—ing awesome," as he prepares for his next stop Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Malone is preparing to release his Post Malone: Runaway documentary Aug. 12 on Amazon Freevee, featuring footage from his Runaway tour, which ran from 2019 to 2020.