Entertainment Music Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show "I just busted my a—," Post Malone told the audience as he recovered from a hard fall while performing his Twelve Carat Tour on Saturday in St. Louis By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 01:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Post Malone won't let gravity stop him. The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show. A rep for Malone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Post Malone's New Tour Documentary Trailer Features Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker Talk of Shame host Kiki Monique wrote on Instagram that the singer "bit it hard when he fell through a hole in the stage," adding: "Fans were immediately concerned and medics rushed to help him. Some users online said he cracked three of his ribs!" "Post returned to the stage, apologized to everyone and, according to audience members, someone handed him a beer, he took a swig and continued the show like a true rock star!" Monique continued. In videos of the incident, Malone can be seen working the stage while performing his 2019 single "Circles" as one of his legs falls through an open grate in the floor. He then squirms on the ground and holds his stomach as medics rush to his aid, before he later returns to the stage with a beer. "That being said, I wanted to thank you for your patience. And I'm sorry... there was a big a— hole in middle of the stage. I just busted my a—. I wanted to say thank you everybody for hanging in there ... you know, I got the best f—ing fans in the world." The "One Right Now" artist told the audience he's going to "keep trying to kick ass and keep going and make this tour f—ing awesome," as he prepares for his next stop Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio. RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone Is a Dad! Rapper Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl with Fiancée Malone is preparing to release his Post Malone: Runaway documentary Aug. 12 on Amazon Freevee, featuring footage from his Runaway tour, which ran from 2019 to 2020.