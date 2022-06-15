Post Malone Says Fiancée Helped Him During 'Rough' Period with Alcohol: 'I Am Responsible Now'

"There was a point in my life to where I was not happy with who I was, and I was a f---ing turd and I sucked," said Post Malone on a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show

Post Malone is reflecting on a low point in his life.

During a new interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the rapper opened up about his past struggles with alcohol and how his fiancée, whom he hasn't identified publicly, helped him get through it.

"I am responsible now," the 26-year-old "Circles" performer told host Howard Stern about his relationship with alcohol. "It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks."

He then spoke about his drinks of choice at the time and how it was affecting him. "It was screwdrivers," said Malone, whose real name is Austin Post. "It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't f—ing there."

Post Malone Post Malone | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," said the rapper of his fiancée's assistance through the "dark" times. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light… She saved my f—ing life — it's pretty epic."

He also revealed one of his A-list longtime collaborators helped him get his drinking under control. "There was a time to where I had so much guidance and Justin [Bieber] was guiding me … [but] at the end of the day I have to do what I want to do, and that's what I'm going to do," he explained.

"People can look at you from the outside and see that something's wrong, and you can be trapped in your own f—ing world," continued Malone, reflecting on his old behaviors. "I need to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening …. I'm 26 and I'm learning every f—ing day."

He then said his struggles with alcohol were a symptom of low self-esteem, which he's since learned to process. "There was a point in my life where I was not happy with who I was, and I was a f—ing turd and I sucked, and now I just want to be better every f—ing day," said the musician. "All we can do is just don't be a d—head, that's the golden rule."

Post Malone Post Malone | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Malone told Stern he recently welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée. The "Sunflower" singer subtly shared that he became a dad as he told the host he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

Last month, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing he's the "happiest [he's] ever been."