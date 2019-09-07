Post Malone Remembers Mac Miller a Year After Rapper’s Death: ‘What a Genuine Human Being’

As Post Malone dropped his third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding on Friday, he couldn’t help but recall one rapper who he’s greatly looked up to during his career: the late Mac Miller.

On the day of the release, Malone spoke with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 radio about his “super epic” new album, which features multiple collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Ozzy Osbourne.

“I think I’m really catching a groove and just giving the best I can,” Malone, 24, said of the album.

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, was quick to bring up Miller while discussing his new music as the late musician helped jumpstart his career.

“Mac was the first one that tweeted me,” Malone said of Miller, who died nearly one year ago. “It’s so weird because I listened to him since the beginning. I was like, ‘Yeah, awesome. This guy’s cool as s—.’ Then to be able to meet him and become friends with him was just like, ‘I look up to you, and now we’re sitting here playing beer pong.'”

The “Sunflower” hitmaker shared that he and Miller had discussed the idea of making an album together before his death.

“We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, ‘Let’s make a f—ing album.’ Then we were coming up with names and then it’s so weird too. Because it was like a day, two days after he died. We were at an Airbnb in L.A. and all of a sudden the TV turns on . . . and it wouldn’t stop. We tried disconnecting it and all this. Then we turned it off and then it came back on and I was just like, ‘This is weird. It gives me chills.’ I don’t know.”

The star added, “What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being.”

Malone’s memory of Miller comes on the first anniversary of the rapper’s death. Miller died of an accidental overdose at age 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. Last November, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Miller had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system, ruling the rapper’s death was accidental and due to mixed drug toxicity.

As Malone remembered the beloved artist, so did Miller’s family and community in his native city of Pittsburgh.

On Friday, fans and city members joined at Blue Slide Playground in the city to remember the rapper on the eve of his death, CBS reported.

Miller’s father, Mark McCormick, spoke at the event organized by the site creators of The Mac Miller Memoir, to honor his son and speak of his passions.

“I don’t care if you want to be an artist, you want to be an architect, you want to be a musician, you want to be an accountant … whenever that moment happens, I think we have to go all in on finding the thing that we love to do, that gives us joy in life,” McCormick said.

McCormick added, “Fentanyl-laced drugs killed my son. As I said, while many of us experimented with drugs when we were young, it’s not the same world out there. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the risk.”