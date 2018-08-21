Private Plane Carrying Post Malone Making Emergency Landing After Blowing Out Tires: Report

Post Malone is one of 16 passengers aboard a private plane currently circling over Connecticut as it attempts to make an emergency landing after two of the plane’s tires front tires blew out on takeoff, multiple outlets report.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet took off on Tuesday from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., the Associated Press reports. Soon after, the pilot realized the tires had blown and began circling the airport.

It was meant to fly to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, but the incident has prompted an emergency landing.

That landing was initially expected to happen at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, but the FAA confirmed it diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts. Boston 25’s Courtney Spinelli reports that the FAA has confirmed the plane has diverted again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York as it burns off fuel — something that will make it safer for a possible crash landing.

#UPDATE: FAA confirms that plane reportedly carrying #PostMalone has been re-diverted, again, to Stewart Airport in NY. No ETA on landing. #Boston25 https://t.co/2OL3JHzG2P — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) August 21, 2018

There are 16 people aboard the aircraft, the pilot of the plan confirms in aircraft audio obtained by TMZ.

Politico’s Ryan Hutchins reports that one of those people is Malone, 23 — though reps for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Malone is scheduled to perform Friday at the Reading Festival in Reading, England.

RELATED: Post Malone Wins Song of the Year for ‘Rockstar’ at the MTV VMAs — and Rocks Out with Aerosmith

Joe Perry, Steven Tyler and Post Malone John Shearer/Getty

RELATED: Post Malone’s Fans Want Him to Get a Makeover on Queer Eye: ‘They Just Think I’m Ugly and Smell’

Malone attended Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home song of the year and then hit the Radio City Music Hall stage for a show-closing performance with Aerosmith.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said while taking the stage with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

In May, the Syracuse, New York-born rapper broke the record for most simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 songs, over both The Beatles and J. Cole.

All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

This story is developing and will be updated.