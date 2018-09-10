Post Malone's Old House Burglarized and New Resident Pistol-Whipped: Report

Post Malone‘s old home was burglarized over Labor Day weekend, TMZ reported.

Three men allegedly broke a front window after midnight on Sept. 1 at the house in San Fernando Valley. A new resident of the house was reportedly pistol-whipped.

According to the outlet, one of the burglars shouted, “Where’s Post Malone?” although the musician no longer resides at the address.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a burglary occurred last weekend but could not confirm that the home ever belonged to Malone.

A rep for the 23-year-old rapper and guitarist did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a press release, the LAPD announced that it was investigating two Sept. 1 home invasions in the San Fernando Valley. The first home invasion took place at 12:10 a.m. at the 16800 block of Bajio Road in Encino.

The press release noted, “The home was ransacked and the suspects took the victim’s property consisting of money, jewelry, and cellular phones. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no vehicle was seen.”

The second home invasion was carried out later that night at 4:00 a.m. by three men in Woodland Hills. The press release added, “Detectives are still investigating to determine if both incidents are related or not.”

Malone has had a rough month. Early Friday morning, he was in a serious car accident but emerged unscathed.

Malone was a passenger in his own white Rolls-Royce Wraith, driven by his assistant, when the car hit a Kia, Sgt. Frank Diana of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE. No injuries were reported.

Two weeks prior, a plane he was traveling on was forced to make an emergency landing after it blew two tires upon takeoff.

His plane circled New York for five hours before safely landing. He tweeted, “I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet he was flying in took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Aug. 21, the FAA confirmed to PEOPLE, with plans to fly to the London Luton Airport in Luton, England. But when the pilot realized the tires had blown, it prompted an emergency landing and the aircraft began circling the airport.

Malone’s debut album, Stoney, featuring his breakthrough hit “White Iverson,” is certified triple platinum. All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys— which is certified double platinum — landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

In August, he attended 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home song of the year and then hit the Radio City Music Hall stage for a show-closing performance with Aerosmith.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said while taking the stage with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”