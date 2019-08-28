Post Malone's New Album Is Coming Out Soon — Here's What to Know About Hollywood's Bleeding

“Wow” is right — new music is coming from Post Malone, and soon.

The 24-year-old rapper announced on Twitter Monday that his third studio album is dropping next Friday, Sept. 6, sharing in a separate tweet that the title will be Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) previously teased the upcoming release in late July, announcing during a show in Wyoming that he had “some pretty f—in’ awesome news” for his fans.

“The reason my voice is kinda f—ed is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be pretty g–damn out of sight.”

At a Bud Light-sponsored concert earlier this month, Malone gave even more details, sharing that the new album would be out in September and adding, “I think you guys are gonna like it very, very, very much.”

The same day, the musician released an audio snippet from his song “Circles” on his YouTube channel, hinting that it would be on the upcoming record in the video’s description: “New album out September 2019 💙.”

Malone’s manager, Dre London, posted about the new album’s title on Instagram Monday, writing alongside an image of his client surrounded by fire, “It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the🌎especially when it’s gonna be the best birthday present ever!”

“Let’s all celebrate together🎁 Album Is Called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ & is🔥🔥🔥,” London added.

With hits like “Better Now,” “Psycho,” “Sunflower” and more under his belt, Malone is coming off of a banner year that saw him earn four Grammy nominations, including album of the year for Beerbongs & Bentleys.

He took home the top rap song trophy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for “Rockstar” alongside collaborator 21 Savage, as well as song of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards for the same track.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said in his VMAs acceptance speech. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

Malone hits the road beginning Sept. 14 in Tacoma, Washington, performing live across the United States and Canada through the fall and concluding Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.