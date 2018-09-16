Post Malone Pays Tribute to Mac Miller with a Custom Shirt at Music Festival: 'RIP Mac Miller'

Post Malone is keeping Mac Miller close to his heart.

The “Rockstar” rapper, 23, found a fashion-forward way to honor Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26, on Friday.

When Malone took the stage at the KAABOO Del Mar festival north of San Diego, he wore a shirt adorned with pink, blue and orange flowers that read “RIP Mac Miller,” and his pants were decorated with hearts.

His tribute moved fellow musicians on Instagram. G-Eazy commented with a red heart and Billie Joe Armstrong wrote, “Be kind to yourself.”

A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose. The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

A source told PEOPLE that Miller was dead before authorities arrived at his home and couldn’t be revived. He left his entire estate to his parents, according to a court probate obtained by The Blast.

Malone is one of many celebrities mourning Miller. “God f—ing dammit,” Malone posted on Twitter after Miller’s death. “You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac.”

He added, “We’ll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much.”

In an August Rolling Stone article, Miller talked about his plans to collaborate with Malone. “Me and Post have been talking about doing an album,” he said.

The friends recently had a jam session with Thundercat and Frank Dukes. “It was beautiful,” Miller continued. “We were just having a great time.”