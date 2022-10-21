Post Malone is facing another mid-show injury.

The musician has once again been injured on stage, most recently at his Wednesday show in Atlanta. This time, Malone, 27, addressed the crowd to explain that he twisted his ankle in one of his Twelve Carat Tour's on-stage holes — which fire apparently shoots out of.

At the end of a TikTok clip of the incident, the musician fell to his knees for a brief moment. While Malone was limping around after the tumble, he still continued his show after apparently rolling his ankle while walking down his catwalk, and hopping around momentarily as he readjusted.

"There's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty f---ing badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there," Malone said in a clip taken at the show.

He added, "So if my dance moves aren't 100%, you've gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I'mma do my best."

Post Malone.

Malone's latest stage stumble comes a month after he abruptly fell through a trap door during the tour's St. Louis stop. At the time, his manager, Dre London, said that the singer bruised his ribs.

After the fall, Malone initially promised fans that he hoped to "keep kicking ass on the tour" after getting pain medication, and also promised a two-hour St. Louis show next time he toured the city.

Malone later shared a post on Instagram highlighting his distrust of trap doors onstage as well, uploading a photo of himself flipping off the area that caused him to fall.

He captioned the shot, "F U hole."

After the first fall, Malone shared with his fans in Boston that he had to also postpone the Sept. 24 TD Garden show after his hospitalization. As he explained, he was having trouble breathing and woke up the day of the show with a "stabbing pain."

"Boston, I love y'all so f---ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," Malone wrote. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Malone told his fans that he didn't feel he'd be able to give them a proper show, but just like he did for fans in St. Louis, he promised a triumphant return eventually.

"Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so f---ing sorry," he wrote. "I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."

Outside of his stage injuries, Malone is keeping busy with some ink, having added a sentimental touch to his collection of face tattoos.

His latest, "DDP," appears on the left side of his face above his "Stay Away" tattoo, and it represents his infant daughter's initials. (Malone has yet to share his baby girl's name.)

The Grammy-winning artist recently opened up in a chat with GQ about his daughter, noting that one of the biggest challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career is being on the road.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."