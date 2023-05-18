Post Malone Helps Scottish Musician Fund His First Home in 'Life-Changing' Act of Kindness

Post Malone is saying 'congratulations' to a soon-to-be homeowner — a Scottish musician whom the singer-songwriter helped fulfill his dream of buying his first home.

Malone, who is on his Twelve Carat tour, was in Glasgow for a show at the Hydro when he walked into a pub called Wunderbar and struck up a conversation with local artist Gregor Hunter Coleman, 30.

After offering to buy Coleman a drink, Malone learned Coleman, who is a regular performer at the pub, was no longer imbibing as he's been saving his money to buy a house. So instead of buying a beverage, the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper decided to get Coleman a gig. Malone, 27, enjoyed listening to his performance so much — telling Coleman he "smashed it" — he asked if Coleman would perform at his concert afterparty.

"He started saying, how much will you charge? I said nothing, it's Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime," Coleman told the BBC about the encounter.

Wanting to assist the musician finally in some way, Malone offered to pay part of the deposit on a home Coleman was interested in.

"He offered to help me out with my deposit so I could have more time to focus on music, which I thought was wild," Coleman shared with STV News.

Coleman later posted a photo of himself with Malone to Instagram thanking him, captioning it: "Never thought whilst heading out the door with my guitar on Friday night for my gig at @wunderbarglasgow that I'd meet @postmalone and have such a life-changing experience."

Coleman has over 7,000 followers on TikTok, where he posts videos of himself singing. His recent posts sharing the story quickly flooded with messages of support and praise.

"Posty is just a blessing we don't deserve. Actual heart of gold. 🫶🏻 him," wrote one follower.

Another wrote: "Happy for You Brother! Big Things Coming!"

Along with the money — in an amount Coleman chose not to share — he and Malone also exchanged phone numbers. Now, Coleman said he is focused on creating original songs to share with the rapper in hopes that Malone "likes them."

Malone's upcoming album, Austin, will be released July 28, while his tour continues through the summer until the final show Aug. 19.