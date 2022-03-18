Post Malone Helps Fan Celebrate 21st Birthday in Sweet Viral Video: 'Kindest Superstar Ever'

The fan's mom shared the video to TikTok, where it's been viewed more than 6 million times

What better way to celebrate a 21st birthday than with Post Malone?

One lucky fan of the musician got to do just that, as the star just so happened to crash his birthday celebration at the Los Angeles sushi restaurant Matuhisa.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, mom Nicole Schumacher captured a sweet interaction between the "Circles" singer — whom she called "the kindest superstar ever" — and her son Andrew.

"I'm Austin, nice to meet you," Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, said as he shook Andrew's hand.

Schumacher then filled the nine-time Grammy nominee, 26, in on the situation, explaining that Andrew has autism and "knows all your songs," and was enjoying his very first beer.

"What kind of beer you get? That's a tough choice," the star joked. "Dude, thank you for listening, man. That's so sweet. Have fun, man. But not too much fun!"

The video, which has more than 6.6 million views and nearly 900,000 likes, was quickly flooded with comments from fans praising Post Malone's kindness.

"I love celebrities who are nicer than most regular people," one user wrote, while another added: "He's a dude that got famous and rich and never forgot who he was. His music is good too."

Post Malone Post Malone | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Other users even seemed to have developed a crush on the star thanks to his humble attitude: "Never understood why so many women were obsessed with him. I get it now lol."

Added another: "I think i just fell in love with Post Malone."

Schumacher later shared a photo to Instagram of the artist posing with Andrew, writing: "Happy 21st Birthday Andrew! First beer ever with @postmalone."

The star released "One Right Now," a collaboration with The Weeknd, in November, and his next album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is due sometime this year.