Post Malone's Hilarious Reaction to a Flasher Goes Viral: See the Best Memes

Post Malone’s priceless reaction to being flashed is now immortalized as a meme.

The 24-year-old rapper was performing at his concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota last week when a woman in the crowd lifted up her shirt to flash her breasts at him. As Malone noticed the woman — with his mouth agape — a fan captured a photo of the moment and shared it to Twitter on Saturday.

Since being shared on social media, the photo has gone viral — and it didn’t take long for fans to get creative by turning it into a meme.

Here are some of the best memes of his reaction circulating Twitter:

100% can relate to Post Malone pic.twitter.com/0sp2izAaiM — Lasagne_For_One (@Lasagne_For_One) October 1, 2019

I simply cannot get enough of the post Malone getting flashed meme. So I made my first meme pic.twitter.com/yNDqtoEGT1 — 2019 Batting Champ Tim Anderson (@casey_rad) October 2, 2019

One Twitter user even compared Malone’s reaction to the character Katie in the 2008 Dr. Seuss film, Horton Hears a Who! “I can’t stop thinking about how that pic of post Malone getting flashed looks just like that little orange thing from Horton hears a who,” she wrote.

I can’t stop thinking about how that pic of post Malone getting flashed looks just like that little orange thing from Horton hears a who like pic.twitter.com/nLLz9XdmoG — 𝘤𝘩𝘭𝘰𝘦 (@chloestorey131) October 2, 2019

And yet another suggested the photo should be the cover art for Malone’s single, “Wow.”

Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) dropped his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, on Sept. 6. He is currently performing live across the United States and Canada on his "Runaway" tour through the fall and will bring it to a close on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.