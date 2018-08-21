Post Malone 'Can't Believe How Many People Wished Death on Me' After His Plane Lands Safely

Post Malone is thanking fans and friends for their outpouring of support following his plane’s scary emergency landing. But the musician also has a message for his haters.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today,” he tweeted once safely on the ground in New York after circling for five hours.

“They told us to get in position for landing,” Malone’s manager Dre London revealed on his Instagram Story as the 16 passengers finally prepared to deplane.

“Landed safely guys. Been circling the air for hours but we’re good. We’re good. We landed safely. I heard it’s all over the news and how crazy it is,” London added.

Upon arrival, Malone FaceTimed with TMZ, saying: “I hate flying in general. I don’t even know what to say, man. I’m shook. One hell of a team on that aircraft. We’re here. And we’re here on Earth.”

The “Psycho” singer jokingly added, “I need some beer. And I need some wine. At the same time, mixed together.”

Post Malone Post Malone/Twitter

RELATED: Post Malone’s Private Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing After Blowing Out Tires on Takeoff

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet took off on Tuesday from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., the FAA confirmed. Soon after, the pilot realized the tires had blown and began circling the airport.

The plane was meant to fly to London Luton Airport in Luton, England for 23-year-old Malone’s next show, but the incident prompted an emergency landing hours later not far from where it took off.

That landing was initially expected to occur back at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, but the FAA confirmed it diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts before diverting again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, as it burned off fuel for hours in anticipation of an emergency landing. The plane landed smoothly, although the left tires were clearly deflated.

Post Malone and crew preparing for landing Dre London Insta Story

RELATED: Post Malone’s Fans Want Him to Get a Makeover on Queer Eye: ‘They Just Think I’m Ugly and Smell’

Though some posted negative comments regarding the incident, many fans expressed their relief after hearing the news that the plane had safely landed.

“Thankful @PostMalone did not just die,” The Hills star Spencer Pratt tweeted.

Post Malone boarding the plane Tuesday morning Dre London Instagram Story

RELATED: Post Malone Wins Song of the Year for ‘Rockstar’ at the MTV VMAs — and Rocks Out with Aerosmith

Malone attended Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home song of the year and then hit the Radio City Music Hall stage for a show-closing performance with Aerosmith.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said while accepting his award with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

Post Malone Michael Loccisano/Getty

RELATED: Post Malone Gets Tattoos That Read ‘Always Tired’ Under His Eyes

In May, the Syracuse, New York-born rapper broke the record for most simultaneous Top 20 Hot 100 songs, over both The Beatles and J. Cole.

Malone’s debut album, Stoney, featuring his breakthrough hit “White Iverson,” is certified triple platinum. All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys— which is certified double platinum — landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

Malone — né Austin Post — is next scheduled to perform Friday at the Reading Festival in Reading, England.