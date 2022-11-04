Post Malone Drew a Tattoo for Fan During NY Concert and She 'Could Not Believe' Her Sign Worked

"He really does care about his fans," Rita Regan, who got Post Malone's drawing inked on her arm the day after seeing him in concert, tells PEOPLE

Post Malone is known for his many tattoos — and he's helping one fan build an ink collection of her own!

Though many fans bring signs to concerts hoping to catch the attention of their favorite artists, few actually do. Enter Rita Regan, a Post Malone fan who got the "Circles" singer, 27, to draw her most recent tattoo for her at one of his shows.

"I've loved him for a long time now," Regan, 30, tells PEOPLE. "Everything about him — his style, his music, everything that kind of goes with him. If you don't know him, you would never think [it], but he's just so sweet."

Regan, who lives in Rockaway, Queens, is no stranger to tattoos, but had an idea in mind for another when she went to see Malone's show at UBS Arena in New York on Oct. 9.

As she headed to the concert, she brought with her a bright green sign that read "POSTY PLEASE DRAW MY NEXT TATTOO," complete with a Sharpie attached to it.

"I went with one of my good friends, and she was like, 'You're not bringing this [sign], it's never gonna work,'" she recalls. "I came into the car and was like, 'Look what I did!' I just came up with the sign spur of the moment. I brought it on a whim and could not believe it worked."

During the show, she sat about 13 rows from the stage and noticed that the Grammy-nominated star was eyeing her sign throughout the night, especially after she passed it to a friend who was sitting a bit closer.

"It was a small sign, I didn't want to be in everybody's way with it, holding it up," she says. "And I'm 30 years old, so I was like, 'This is ridiculous, but let's give it a shot.' The whole show, he was eyeing it and pointing, so we had a feeling, but we were like, 'What are the chances?'"

Toward the end of the night, Malone (real name Austin Post) sent security guards to grab the sign and bring it to the stage, where he took the Sharpie and drew directly on the sign, smiling and waving to Regan afterward.

Regan was thrilled with the results, and she headed to a local tattoo parlor the very next day to get the design inked on her left arm. Though she was happy with Malone's art, she jokes she may have placed the tattoo "differently" had she not been as impressed.

"I would've done it regardless!" she says of committing to whatever Malone had in mind. "But I was like, 'This is perfect.' Everybody was like, it looks kind of like a scribble, but it's basically how he signs his initials and he added the hearts to it. I was like, 'Golden.'"

The sweet interaction was not the first time Regan has won the star's attention; while at a Malone concert in 2020, she brought a Bud Light cowboy hat with her. Somehow, after she passed it toward the stage, the hat ended up atop Malone's head in a video he shared to TikTok.

"I was like, 'I will get him to wear this hat,'" she recalls. "And everybody was like, 'Don't get your hopes up, it's never going to happen. What are the chances of that?'"

She continues: "It just made my love for him so much more because he's so good with the fans — and not just myself. He stays after the show and tries to do a few things. He really does care about his fans."

Malone won praise for his fan interactions in March after a video of him helping a fan celebrate his 21st birthday at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles went viral.

The "I Like You (A Happier Song)" singer is known for his own extensive tattoo collection, and most recently got the letters "DDP" inked onto the left side of his face. The initial represent those of his baby daughter's initials, though he has yet to share her name publicly.

He is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour in support of his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, which was released in June.

