Post Malone Denied Entry to an Australian Bar Because of His Tattoos: 'Never Experienced' This

QT Perth's rooftop bar since issued an apology to Daily Mail Australia, writing "we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual"

By
Published on February 13, 2023 05:00 PM
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Post Malone. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Over the weekend, Post Malone was allegedly turned away at a bar in Perth, Australia, because his tattoos did not meet the venue dress standards.

"They turned me away for my tattoos," the "Circles" singer, 27, told The West Australian of QT Perth's rooftop bar. "I've never really experienced anything like that."

Shortly after the incident, the hotel issued an apology.

"At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years, a statement issued to Daily Mail Australia reads.

"However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected."

The singer-songwriter ended up at a different rooftop bar that night where he reportedly bought fans drinks, according to the Daily Mail.

Sunday marked Malone's final show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a six-date run in Australia.

RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone Is a Dad! Rapper Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl with Fiancée

In 2020, Malone revealed the reason why he continued to ink tattoos on his face during an interview with GQ Style.

"I'm a ugly-ass motherf—er," he said. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

Earlier that year, he told PEOPLE he was hard on himself for his appearance, "I sound better on the radio. I got a face for radio I guess is what I'm really trying to say."

When asked if he really felt that way, he told PEOPLE, "Yeah, but now I kinda look unique because I ruined my face. I might get a lot of bad-guy roles I guess. Because I look tough."

