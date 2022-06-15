Post Malone said the Pearl Jam classic "Better Man" reminded him of fond memories with his brother Jordan

Post Malone Covers Pearl Jam as He Teases a Possible Country Album: 'Nothing Stopping Me'

Post Malone may have risen to fame as a rapper, but his musical tastes are far more diverse than just hip-hop and pop.

The "Circles" singer, 26, stopped by SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and not only covered a '90s grunge classic from Pearl Jam, but revealed that he's even been toying with the idea of recording a country album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To be honest, there's nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," he told Stern. "I'm allowed to do that, I'm a human being."

Malone, who dropped his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache earlier this month, said that his time is currently split between touring, making music and taking care of his fiancée and newborn daughter — but once he has the time, he'll be ready to broaden his horizons.

Post Malone Post Malone | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"[I] split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I'm happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I'm happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family," he said. "So, it's a lot of time, and it's about finding that space to allot that time."

He added: "If I get another year to myself, maybe I'll make a f—ing country album."

The star, who grew up in Texas, has previously covered honky tonk hits such as Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" and Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown" with Dwight Yoakam's band.

Country was, of course, not on the docket during the interview with Stern, as the Grammy nominee chose instead to cover Pearl Jam's 1994 hit "Better Man."

RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone Is a Dad! Rapper Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl with Fiancée

Malone said the song held a special place in his heart, as he first heard it as a preteen while visiting his older brother Jordan in Hawaii, where he was stationed as a Marine.

"We were driving around and… he played it and I guess I've just been thinking about that a lot lately," he said. "It makes me f—ing cry. He's just a beautiful man, and he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big f—ing way."