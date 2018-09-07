Post Malone Totals Car Two Weeks After Plane's Emergency Landing: 'God Must Hate Me'

Post Malone got into a serious car accident on Friday morning.

The wreck comes a little over two weeks after the left tires on a private plane the “Rockstar” singer and guitarist was aboard blew out on takeoff, forcing a scary emergency landing.

Malone, 23, was riding in the passenger’s seat of his white Rolls-Royce Wraith in West Hollywood when the car collided with a Kia, Sgt. Frank Diana of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirms to PEOPLE. The vehicle, which was being driven by Malone’s assistant, then smashed through a nearby fence before stopping in some bushes.

No injuries were reported from the accident, Sgt. Diana said. He also said no alcohol was involved in the crash.

Post Malone's car Splash News

RELATED: Post Malone ‘Can’t Believe How Many People Wished Death on Me’ After His Plane Lands Safely

Malone, né Austin Richard Post, and his assistant were photographed on the scene speaking to authorities while the car was towed away. Its driver’s side door was completely smashed in.

Reps for Malone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Malone himself addressed the incident on Twitter — joking, “God must hate me lol.’

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Malone’s plane incident occurred on Aug. 21.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 luxury jet he was flying in took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 a.m., the FAA confirmed to PEOPLE, with plans to fly to the London Luton Airport in Luton, England. But when the pilot realized the tires had blown, it prompted an emergency landing and the aircraft began circling the airport.

That landing was initially expected to occur back at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, but in an effort to get the plane to burn off fuel, the aircraft was diverted to Westfield Barnes Regional Airport in Springfield, Massachusetts before being diverting again to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

RELATED: Post Malone’s Private Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing After Blowing Out Tires on Takeoff

Post Malone The Image Direct

Five hours after takeoff, Malone’s plan landed safely. Soon after, Malone and his entourage were spotted speaking with first responders on the ground. He then thanked his fans and friends for their outpouring of support on Twitter, with a special message for his haters.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers,” he wrote. “Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

RELATED VIDEO: Post Malone ‘Can’t Believe How Many People Wished Death on Me’ After His Plane Lands Safely

Malone’s debut album, Stoney, featuring his breakthrough hit “White Iverson,” is certified triple platinum. All 18 of the songs off of Post Malone’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys— which is certified double platinum — landed on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year.

In August, he attended 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home song of the year and then hit the Radio City Music Hall stage for a show-closing performance with Aerosmith.

RELATED: Post Malone Wins Song of the Year for ‘Rockstar’ at the MTV VMAs — and Rocks Out with Aerosmith

Post Malone at the MTV VMAs Michael Loccisano/Getty

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said while taking the stage with 21 Savage, who guests on the song. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”