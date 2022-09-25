Post Malone Postpones Boston Tour Stop After Being Hospitalized: 'I Feel Horrible'

The announcement came after Post Malone fell through a trap door and injured his ribs at a St. Louis show last week

By
Published on September 25, 2022 10:58 AM
Post Malone performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 at Bramham Park on August 29, 2021 in Leeds, England
Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty

Post Malone fans in Boston got some bad news on Saturday when the performer announced he was canceling the night's show at the TD Garden after being hospitalized.

Malone, 27, shared on his Instagram Story and Twitter that he woke up with a "stabbing pain" and was having a difficult time breathing.

"Boston, I love y'all so f------ much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the musician wrote. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Given the pain he was dealing with, Malone said he wouldn't be able to give fans the show they paid for, though he promised to make up his absence later on.

"Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so f------ sorry," he wrote. "I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."

Malone's latest injury came just a week after he abruptly fell through a trap door during the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour. His manager, Dre London, previously said that the singer bruised his ribs.

Malone's tumble in St. Louis has been pretty well-documented on social media, with clips from different angles surfacing online. Fans had sent their well wishes to the "White Iverson" singer all week.

After the fall, which saw him hit his chest, Malone initially promised fans that he intended to "keep kicking ass on the tour" when he was given pain medication. He also made another promise to fans that next time he touched down in the St. Louis area he would give a two-hour show.

The artist later shared a silly <a href="http://post on Instagram to emphasize his distrust of trap doors onstage as well, sharing a photo featuring himself flipping off the area that caused him to fall. "F U hole," he wrote in his caption.

Malone's next stop on his tour is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland. Beyond that, he's got 24 additional dates remaining.

The tour wraps up on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles, and the performer has yet to make an announcement about the status of his remaining tour dates.

