Post Malone Plays Beer Pong and Sings an Irish Folk Song with Jimmy Fallon: Watch

Almost a year after their famous trip to Olive Garden, Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon are back at it again.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 24-year-old rapper joined the late night host to sing an Irish folk song and play beer pong.

The duo shared a pint as they sang “Seven Drunken Nights” in their best Irish accents, crooning out lyrics including “You’re drunk, you’re drunk you silly old fool / Still you cannot see … Well, it’s many a day I’ve traveled, a hundred miles or more / But tobacco in a tin-whistle, sure, I never saw before.”

Then, Malone and Fallon faced off in a game of beer pong, using special edition Bud Light cans emblazoned with Malone’s face. The game came after Malone shared that he plays beer pong backstage at his concerts.

“It’s not really madness,” the “Sunflower” singer shared while explaining what goes on in his green rooms. “It’s a lot of Shania Twain … We just eat gummy bears and Cheetos, and play beer pong.”

As noted by Comments by Celebs, Twain approved of Malone’s choice in backstage tunes. “Great taste 😘,” she replied.

RELATED: Post Malone Put the Viral ‘Dancing Beardo’ Star in His New ‘Wow’ Music Video

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon with Post Malone Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“I thought it’d be kind of fun — if you really do play beer pong — I’d like to take you on for a little game of beer pong right now,” Fallon responded.

After an intense round of play, Malone ended up defeating Fallon in the beer pong challenge.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Freestyle Rap Skills, Confirms New Album on The Tonight Show

While on the show, the rapper also shared a sneak peek of his upcoming single “Circles.”

In the short clip of the song, Malone can be heard singing the line “Run away, but we’re running in circles” over a bass beat.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott’s Postmates Surprise for Post Malone

Malone also revealed that his third, as-yet-untitled album is “completed,” and is set to come out in September.

“On this next album, we’re doing a lot of cool, very fresh type of stuff,” he shared.