Angelica Ross Is an Oasis in the Desert in Her New 'Only You' Music Video

Summer temperatures are already rising, but Angelica Ross is ready to bring even more heat!

The Pose actress released her new single "Only You" on Friday, along with a dreamy music video set in the desert.

Ross, 41, kicks things off in a crowded club, where she locks eyes with model Casey Dandridge from across the room.

Soon, she's transported to the desert, and as she sings, Dandridge is spotted in flashes, like an oasis in the arid heat.

Eventually, lightning strikes and rain begins, seemingly waking Ross up from her desert daydream and placing her right back at the club, where she and Dandridge exchange a smile.

"'Only You' is really about understanding that only you must be the love you're seeking before you can truly love anyone else," Ross says of the song.

The TransTech founder and CEO executive produced the video, and funded the project herself. It follows the release of her song "Fierce," which she put out last year with Ultra Naté and Mila Jam.

With a new single under her belt, Ross has added yet another venture to her list of accomplishments, which already includes actress, human rights advocate and businesswoman.

She previously made history as the first female transgender actress to secure two series regular roles after she was cast as Candy in Ryan Murphy's Pose and on American Horror Story: 1984.