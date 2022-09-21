Popular Scottish DJ and Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33, Family Confirms: 'Absolutely Heartbroken'

Popular Scottish music producer and DJ Jamie Roy, who played for crowds in hotspots like Ibiza, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 33.

Roy's death was announced in a statement shared to Facebook, and no cause of death was given.

"Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."

Roy was from Dumfries, Scotland, and made a name for himself in Glasgow's club circuit, according to the BBC.

He regularly performed in Ibiza, the popular Spanish party destination. In the past year had reportedly played sets at Unum Festival in Albania, Glastonbury Festival in England and BPM Festival in Costa Rica.

Roy wrote on Instagram Saturday that he was heading back into the studio "next week after the most amazing summer."

"Biggest track of my life is finally coming!" he wrote on Sept. 2. "With one of my heroes and one of my favourite people on earth. Collab announced coming soon made this in lockdown and everyone been asking for it."

Roy's loss was mourned by others in the music world like British producer Paul Woolford, who said he was "one in 8 billion."

"There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy. One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into," Woolford wrote on Twitter. "An incredible human. Hard to believe it's true.Say it ain't so…💔"