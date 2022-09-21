Entertainment Music Popular Scottish DJ and Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33, Family Confirms: 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Jamie Roy held nightclub residencies in the popular Spanish party island of Ibiza By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 03:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jamie Roy. Photo: Jamie Roy/Instagram Popular Scottish music producer and DJ Jamie Roy, who played for crowds in hotspots like Ibiza, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 33. Roy's death was announced in a statement shared to Facebook, and no cause of death was given. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken." Roy was from Dumfries, Scotland, and made a name for himself in Glasgow's club circuit, according to the BBC. He regularly performed in Ibiza, the popular Spanish party destination. In the past year had reportedly played sets at Unum Festival in Albania, Glastonbury Festival in England and BPM Festival in Costa Rica. Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing Roy wrote on Instagram Saturday that he was heading back into the studio "next week after the most amazing summer." "Biggest track of my life is finally coming!" he wrote on Sept. 2. "With one of my heroes and one of my favourite people on earth. Collab announced coming soon made this in lockdown and everyone been asking for it." Roy's loss was mourned by others in the music world like British producer Paul Woolford, who said he was "one in 8 billion." "There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy. One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into," Woolford wrote on Twitter. "An incredible human. Hard to believe it's true.Say it ain't so…💔"