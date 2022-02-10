A History of Super Bowl National Anthem Singers
Look back at some of the big names who've tackled the big song before kickoff
1982: Diana Ross
Up until the early 1980s, a.k.a. Super Bowl XVI, the national anthem at the Big Game was frequently performed by marching bands or instrumentalists with the occasional actor or singer sprinkled in. That changed beginning in 1982, when Diana Ross performed in Pontiac, Michigan, and kicked off a long list of pop stars who've performed the notoriously tricky song at Super Bowls since.
Here, some of the biggest names in pop to perform over the years.
1984: Barry Manilow
Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa Bay
1987: Neil Diamond
Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena
1989: Billy Joel
Super Bowl XXIII in Miami
1990: Aaron Neville
Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans
1991: Whitney Houston
Super Bowl XXV in Tampa Bay
1992: Harry Connick Jr.
Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis
1993: Garth Brooks
Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)
1994: Natalie Cole
Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta
1996: Vanessa Williams
Super Bowl XXX in Tempe
1997: Luther Vandross
Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans
1998: Jewel
Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego
1999: Cher
Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami
2000: Faith Hill
Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta
2001: Backstreet Boys
Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa Bay
2002: Mariah Carey
Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans
2003: The Dixie Chicks
Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego
2004: Beyoncé
Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston
2006: Aretha Franklin & Aaron Neville
Super Bowl XL in Detroit (with Dr. John on piano)
2007: Billy Joel
Super Bowl XLI in Miami (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)
2008: Jordin Sparks
Super Bowl XLII in Glendale
2009: Jennifer Hudson
Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa Bay
2010: Carrie Underwood
Super Bowl XLIV in Miami Gardens
2011: Christina Aguilera
Super Bowl XLV in Arlington
2012: Kelly Clarkson
Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis
2013: Alicia Keys
Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans
2014: Renée Fleming
Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford
2015: Idina Menzel
Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale
2016: Lady Gaga
Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clarita (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)
2017: Luke Bryan
Super Bowl LI in Houston
2018: Pink
Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis
2019: Gladys Knight
Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta
2020: Demi Lovato
Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens
2021: Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan
Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay