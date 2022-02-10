A History of Super Bowl National Anthem Singers

Look back at some of the big names who've tackled the big song before kickoff

By Kate Hogan February 10, 2022 03:33 PM

1 of 34

1982: Diana Ross

Credit: getty

Up until the early 1980s, a.k.a. Super Bowl XVI, the national anthem at the Big Game was frequently performed by marching bands or instrumentalists with the occasional actor or singer sprinkled in. That changed beginning in 1982, when Diana Ross performed in Pontiac, Michigan, and kicked off a long list of pop stars who've performed the notoriously tricky song at Super Bowls since. 

Here, some of the biggest names in pop to perform over the years. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

1984: Barry Manilow

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa Bay

3 of 34

1987: Neil Diamond

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

1989: Billy Joel

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXIII in Miami

Advertisement

5 of 34

1990: Aaron Neville

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans

6 of 34

1991: Whitney Houston

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXV in Tampa Bay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

1992: Harry Connick Jr.

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

1993: Garth Brooks

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)

Advertisement

9 of 34

1994: Natalie Cole

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

1996: Vanessa Williams

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXX in Tempe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

1997: Luther Vandross

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

1998: Jewel

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

1999: Cher

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

2000: Faith Hill

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

2001: Backstreet Boys

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa Bay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

2002: Mariah Carey

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

2003: The Dixie Chicks

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

2004: Beyoncé

Credit: getty

Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

2006: Aretha Franklin & Aaron Neville

Super Bowl XL in Detroit (with Dr. John on piano)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

2007: Billy Joel

Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty

Super Bowl XLI in Miami (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

2008: Jordin Sparks

Credit: Theo Wargor/WireImage

Super Bowl XLII in Glendale 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

2009: Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa Bay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

2010: Carrie Underwood

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Super Bowl XLIV in Miami Gardens

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

2011: Christina Aguilera

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Super Bowl XLV in Arlington

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

2012: Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty

Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

2013: Alicia Keys

Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

2014: Renée Fleming

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

2015: Idina Menzel

Credit: Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated/Getty

Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

2016: Lady Gaga

Credit: Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated/Getty

Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clarita (with Marlee Matlin performing in ASL)

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

2017: Luke Bryan

Credit: Elsa/Getty

Super Bowl LI in Houston

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

2018: Pink

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

2019: Gladys Knight

Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty

Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

2020: Demi Lovato

Credit: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty

Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 34

2021: Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan

Credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan