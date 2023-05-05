Pop Stars Who Died Too Soon

From S Club 7's Paul Cattermole to The Wanted's Tom Parker, these stars' lives were cut short under tragic circumstances 

By
Published on May 5, 2023 09:30 AM
01 of 06

Moonbin

Moonbin
The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

On April 19, 2023, Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at his home in Seoul. The singer and actor, born Moon Bin, was 25.

His death was confirmed by the group's label in a statement shared on social media.

"On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," the message read, adding that the label was "deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

"It appears that Moonbin took his own life," local police said in a statement published by Yonhap News.

02 of 06

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

S Club 7 confirmed in early April 2023 that their bandmate, Paul Cattermole, had died at the age 46, though the cause of death was unknown at the time. The news came after the group announced a reunion and European arena tour.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the group wrote on Instagram of Cattermole's death. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

The statement continued, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

03 of 06

Tom Parker

Tom Parker of the band The Wanted visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 31, 2013 in New York City.
Tom Parker. Robin Marchant/Getty

Nearly two years after first being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, The Wanted's Tom Parker died at the age of 33.

The news was shared by his wife, Kelsey, on Instagram on March 30, 2022; she said the singer had died earlier that day with his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Parker shared daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi Thomas with Kelsey, whom he married in 2018.

04 of 06

Brian 'Brizz' Gillis

LFO (Brian Gillis) on 14.08.1997 in München / Munich.
Brian 'Brizz' Gillis. Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty

Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, an original member of LFO, died in March 2023.

His former bandmate, Brad Fischetti, confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on March 30.

"Every story is made up of chapters," Fischetti wrote alongside a picture of Gillis."Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away."

Gillis, who was in the band from 1995 to 1998, was 47 at the time of his death, according to Variety.

Fischetti continued: "I don't have details, and it wouldn't be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I've said it before, and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying to find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy."

05 of 06

Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding attends Chelsea Flower Show press day at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2016 in London, England. The prestigious gardening show features hundreds of stands and exhibition gardens.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died in September 2021 following a breast cancer diagnosis. She was 39.

The news was shared by her mother, in a post shared to the singer's Instagram page.

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning," her mom, Marie, wrote.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved," she continued. "I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

06 of 06

Devin Lima

devin-lima.jpg
Derek Bauer/FilmMagic.

Five years before LFO's Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' death, another band member, David Lima, died at age 41.

Fischetti confirmed the news at the time to New York Post's Page Six.

"It is with a truly broken heart that I confirm that Harold 'Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," he said in the 2018 statement. "Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many."

"On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry," he continued.

In 2010, the band's founder Rich Cronin died from leukemia at age 36. In Fischetti's tribute to Gillis, he mentioned both Cronin and Lima, writing: "I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lizzo Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert Over Illness: 'I Think It's the Flu'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige Vows to 'Touch More Lives' in Her Second Annual Strength of a Woman Festival (Exclusive)
Madonna, Anitta
Anitta Had a 'Nervous' Bathroom Emergency Before Recording with Madonna: 'My Stomach Was Going Crazy'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Watch Post Malone Trade Shoes with a Fan — and Warn That His 'Stank'
Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Co-Writer Amy Wadge Says She Feels 'Relieved' After He Won Trial (Exclusive)
matty healy
All About Matty Healy, The 1975's Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist
Taylor Swift
Nashville Celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend' on Tour with Proclamation and Park Bench (Exclusive)
Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Says 'I'm Not Going to Have to Retire from My Day Job' After Winning Copyright Trial
Stevie Nicks welcomes Sheryl Crow to R&R HOF
Stevie Nicks Congratulates Sheryl Crow on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'I Am So Proud'
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Singer Sophie B. Hawkins performs onstage at The Canyon on October 23, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
'90s Star Sophie B. Hawkins on Coming Out as Omnisexual: 'I Was Ahead of My Time' (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party