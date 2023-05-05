01 of 06 Moonbin The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty On April 19, 2023, Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at his home in Seoul. The singer and actor, born Moon Bin, was 25. His death was confirmed by the group's label in a statement shared on social media. "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," the message read, adding that the label was "deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock." "It appears that Moonbin took his own life," local police said in a statement published by Yonhap News.

02 of 06 Paul Cattermole Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty S Club 7 confirmed in early April 2023 that their bandmate, Paul Cattermole, had died at the age 46, though the cause of death was unknown at the time. The news came after the group announced a reunion and European arena tour. "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the group wrote on Instagram of Cattermole's death. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have." The statement continued, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

03 of 06 Tom Parker Tom Parker. Robin Marchant/Getty Nearly two years after first being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, The Wanted's Tom Parker died at the age of 33. The news was shared by his wife, Kelsey, on Instagram on March 30, 2022; she said the singer had died earlier that day with his family by his side. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children." She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️." Parker shared daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi Thomas with Kelsey, whom he married in 2018.

04 of 06 Brian 'Brizz' Gillis Brian 'Brizz' Gillis. Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, an original member of LFO, died in March 2023. His former bandmate, Brad Fischetti, confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared on March 30. "Every story is made up of chapters," Fischetti wrote alongside a picture of Gillis."Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away." Gillis, who was in the band from 1995 to 1998, was 47 at the time of his death, according to Variety. Fischetti continued: "I don't have details, and it wouldn't be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I've said it before, and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying to find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy."

05 of 06 Sarah Harding Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died in September 2021 following a breast cancer diagnosis. She was 39. The news was shared by her mother, in a post shared to the singer's Instagram page. "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning," her mom, Marie, wrote. "I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved," she continued. "I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."