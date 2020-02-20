Cops Investigating Murder of Rapper Pop Smoke as Potentially Gang-Related: Reports

Los Angeles authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of rapper Pop Smoke’s murder at his Hollywood Hills rental home.

According to several reports, investigators have yet to determine a motive for the attack but have cited the 20-year-old’s ties to the Crips gang as a potential lead.

“There is a lot of information available,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jonathan Tippet told The Los Angeles Times. “We have some work to do.”

According to the outlet, investigators believe that Pop Smoke may have been targeted by the gang, and that the assailants were gang members.

When reached by PEOPLE, The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the motive as the investigation is ongoing.

Image zoom Pop Smoke Scott Dudelson/Getty

Investigators are allegedly also looking into whether the attack had anything to do with Pop Smoke’s January arrest in Brooklyn, ABC News reports.

The young rapper was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and charged with stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video in California.

Pop Smoke denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to charges of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was out on bond at the time of his murder, according to ABC.

RELATED: Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered in Alleged Home Invasion

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed with PEOPLE that they responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. local time on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive where they say an unknown number of masked suspects entered a residence and shot a black male in his 20s.

Authorities told PEOPLE the victim was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

New reports say police detained several people inside the house when they responded to the call, but that they were all later released.

According to The Times, at least four suspects fled the scene and have yet to be located.

Image zoom Pop Smoke Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Pop Smoke’s record label, Republic Records, confirmed his death in a statement.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke,” Republic Records said in a statement. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

RELATED: Rapper Pop Smoke Dead at 20 — Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute

The Brooklyn native — born Bashar Barakah Jackson — was reportedly renting a Hollywood Hills home owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

The reality star addressed the shooting in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life.”

Pop Smoke initially rose to fame in July 2019 after he released his first EP, Meet the Woo. His track “Welcome to the Party” became a hit single that summer, and was famously remixed by Nicki Minaj.

The up-and-coming artist later went on to collaborate with Travis Scott on the song “Gatti” in December.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, titled Meet the Woo V.2, which has received raving reviews in its first week. It secured him his first top 10 placement on the Billboard charts.

Several famous friends mourned his death on social media, including Minaj, who shared a post on Instagram that read: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”