Pop Smoke's Gravesite at Brooklyn Cemetery Vandalized: Police 

The rapper was shot and killed in February 2020 at the age of 20

Pop Smoke's gravesite has been vandalized.

The late rapper's mausoleum crypt at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York was smashed in over the weekend, a spokesperson for NYPD confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident — first reported by TMZ — occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday afternoon, when police were made aware. The estimated damage totals to around $500, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed at age 20 on Feb. 19, 2020 during an alleged home invasion in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke Pop Smoke | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

In July, five months after he was fatally shot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that four teenagers — and two adults Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers — had been charged with robbery and murder. The minors could not be identified because they were under 18. The case is ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Brooklyn native's brother Obasi Jackson has also opened up about the grieving pain he continues to cope with as he mourns the death of his sibling.

RELATED: Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered in Alleged Home Invasion

"Me losing my only brother — I'm going to miss so many things," he told Taraji P. Henson during his appearance on her Facebook Watch mini-series, Peace of Mind with Taraji in January. "I won't be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him, see him again. [I] won't be able to play basketball with him again, work out with him again. I won't be able to show him my accomplishments."

During his appearance on the show, Obasi shared that he and Bashar had one final conversation with their family just days before the star was killed.

"Me, my mom and my brother sat in a room for hours, which had not happened in years," he recalled. "That last conversation [showed me that], 'Okay, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him.' He said he loved me."

Pop Smoke's debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released posthumously in July 2020.