Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was released on Friday

Pop Smoke's First and Final Album Released Almost 5 Months After His Death

Pop Smoke is living on through his music.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, the rapper’s posthumous debut album, was released on Friday, almost 5 months after the up-and-coming artist, who was only 20, was fatally shot in February.

A number of collaborations are packed into the 19-song release, which features 50 Cent, Future, Migos rapper Quavo, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Tyga, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Christian, who goes by the name King Combs.

“Miss You Bro U Did It Tho!!” Quavo wrote on social media as the album hit the internet.

“Wish u was here bro bro.💫💫New album so 🔥🔥 #wooforever,” Tyga added in a separate tribute.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

At the time, authorities confirmed with PEOPLE that they responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. where an unknown number of masked suspects entered a residence and shot a black male in his 20s. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke’s record label, Republic Records, confirmed his death in a statement, saying, “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Pop Smoke

The young rapper initially rose to fame in July 2019 with the release of his first EP, Meet the Woo. That summer, his song “Welcome to the Party” became a hit single, and was famously remixed by Nicki Minaj.

He later went on to collaborate with Travis Scott on the song “Gatti” that December.