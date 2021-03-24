Pop Smoke's Debut Album Breaks Eminem's Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Top Rap Albums Chart

With his posthumously released album, the late star has surpassed Eminem, who set the record in 2011 with his seventh studio album Recovery

Pop Smoke has made history.

The late star's posthumously released debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, now holds the record for longest weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard's top rap albums chart. The historic project amassed its record-breaking 20th week atop the coveted list on Billboard's chart dated March 27.

This means Smoke, né Bashar Barakah Jackson, beat out Eminem, 48, who held the record since 2011, after his seventh studio album Recovery spent 19 in the top spot (following its June 18, 2010 release date).

Fellow rapper Drake holds the record for third most weeks atop the chart, with his album Take Care, which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 after its Nov. 15, 2011 release.

Pop Smoke Image zoom Pop Smoke | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

As of last week, Pop Smoke's smash album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is in second place for most weeks spent in the No. 1 spot on Billboard's top R&B/hip-hop albums chart, trailing behind MC Hammer's 29-week reign in 1990, with his album Please Hammer Don't Hurt 'Em.

Pop Smoke's work has spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the R&B chart, and a total of 37 weeks on the list.

The "For the Night" hitmaker was shot and killed on Feb. 19 2020 during an alleged home invasion in the wee hours of the night. Since his tragic death, there has been wide speculation that he was targeted in the shooting.

Pop Smoke, brother Obasi Jackson Image zoom Pop Smoke, only brother Obasi Jackson | Credit: getty images; Facebook Watch

In July, five months after he was fatally shot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that four teenagers — Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers, and two who could not be named because they were under 18 — had been charged with robbery and murder. The case is ongoing.

Nearly one year after his death, the Brooklyn native's brother Obasi Jackson opened up about the grieving pain he was coping with as he continues to mourn the loss of his sibling.

"Me losing my only brother — I'm going to miss so many things," he told Taraji P. during his appearance on her Facebook Watch mini-series, Peace of Mind with Taraji in January. "I won't be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him, see him again. [I] won't be able to play basketball with him again, work out with him again. I won't be able to show him my accomplishments."