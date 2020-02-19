Rapper Pop Smoke Dead at 20 — Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Rapper Pop Smoke (né Bashar Barakah Jackson) was reportedly killed after he was gunned down inside of his residence during an alleged home invasion in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. He was 20 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a call at 4:29 a.m. local time in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive where they say an unknown number of masked suspects entered a residence and shot a black man in his 20s. Authorities tell PEOPLE that the victim was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Many stars including Chance the Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Quavo have paid tribute to the late Brooklyn native following his tragic death.

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter. “God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Snoop Dogg paid homage to the late star with a post on his Instagram. “R. I. P. Lil homie. ✨🎤💙🙏🏽 damn I’m hurt all ova again 💫✨🌟 Gone2soon🌹💙,” he wrote.

Kehlani shared her condolences on Twitter. “Rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal,” she wrote. In a separate post that she shared moments before, she wrote, “Jealousy is terrifying” seemingly in reference to Pop Smoke’s killing.

Nicki Minaj shared a similar post on Instagram. “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” she wrote.

Tyga posted an emotional message on his Instagram and revealed that he recently spoke with Pop Smoke.

“Damn bro just talked to u.💔,” he began. “Can’t believe it. you was on yo way. You was a real star bro. Yo energy was crazy. We needed ur energy n sound! Rest In Peace broski 😢😢💔💔”

Also mentioning jealousy, 50 Cent shared two posts in honor of the late artist. “No such thing as success with out [sic] jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P,” he captioned the first photo. He also posted a video montage of Pop Smoke that was captured during one of the star’s performances.

Quavo shared a heartfelt post on Instagram as well. “F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno [sic] This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P,” he wrote.

YG paid tribute to Pop Smoke as well. In a post he shared on Instagram he wrote, “Smh, gang gang in peace homie @realpopsmoke You was jus getting started! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙”

Pop Smoke rose to fame in July after he released his first EP, Meet the Woo. His song “Welcome to the Party” became an instant hit single and was later remixed by Nicki Minaj.

He later collaborated with Travis Scott on the track “Gatti” in December.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke released his second mixtape, titled Meet the Woo V.2, which has received raving reviews in its first week. It secured him his first top 10 placement on the Billboard charts.