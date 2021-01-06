"I won't be able to hug my [only] brother again .. or see him again ... I won't be able to show him my accomplishments," Obasi Jackson said emotionally, after losing Pop Smoke in February

Pop Smoke's Brother Tearfully Mourns Late Rapper: 'I Won't Be Able to Tell Him I Love Him Again'

In Monday's episode of Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, the Golden Globe award-winner had an intimate conversation with guests Obasi Jackson and Asian Doll — who lost brother Pop Smoke and former boyfriend King Von respectively — about their experience coping with the sudden loss of their loved ones. (Asian Doll, 24, and King Von, né Dayvon Daquan Bennet, split just one week before his death.)

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that on Feb. 19, Pop Smoke, né Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed after he was gunned down inside of his Hollywood Hills home during a home invasion. He was 20 years old. Fellow rap star King Von died on Nov. 6, after he was shot in front of a Georgia nightclub, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 26.

"Me losing my only brother — I'm going to miss so many things," Jackson told Henson. "I won't be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him, see him again. [I] won't be able to play basketball with him again, work out with him again. I won't be able to show him my accomplishments."

Holding back tears, he continued: "There was a time he went through a situation that people were putting him down and counting him out. There were threats on his life because of that and [we] were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from."

"It's mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security, that still plays on my mind," Jackson said. "That makes no sense."

Just days before his brother's death, Jackson revealed that Bashar had a deeply personal conversation with his family — unlike any before. "Me, my mom and my brother sat in a room for hours, which had not happened in years," he said. "That last conversation [showed me that], 'Okay, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him.' He said he loved me."

Image zoom Pop Smoke | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

One important message that Jackson wanted to share as he continues mourning his brother — as a Black man, who is often mislabeled as a threat by individuals who live with racially prejudice beliefs — is that "I'm a firm believer that a Black man should be [able to be] vulnerable."