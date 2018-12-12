The Ultimate Pop Diva Christmas Playlist: Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and More Spread the Cheer

I’mma let you finish, Michael Bublé, but when it comes to iconic modern Christmas jams, nobody can top our favorite pop princesses.

Obviously, we would never dare disrespect Mariah Carey in this most Mimi time of the year, but for when she needs a cup of tea after hitting those high notes, there are plenty more queens of Christmas to fill the silence. To keep us dancing all December as we count down to Tinseltown, we’ve assembled a playlist of 20 fabulously festive tracks — both covers and originals — from Ariana, Gaga, Britney, and more. Because for the most glittering time of the year, who better to soundtrack it than the sparkliest singers in the world?

Let’s start with the originals…

“All I Want for Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey

Obviously.

“Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande

Thank u for “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana. We’ll play it next.

“Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson

The lead single off Clarkson’s 2013 Christmas album Wrapped in Red was an instant hit, destined for classic status to rival Mariah’s.

“My Only Wish (This Year),” Britney Spears

Sweet Britney! Our only wish every year is for Spears to release more holiday music. Santa, can you hear me?

“Cozy Little Christmas,” Katy Perry

This bubbly brand-new entry in the diva Christmas catalogue is still only available in full on Amazon Music, but you can listen to a tease above. You need Prime for fast shipping during the holidays anyway, right?

“Christmas Tree,” Lady Gaga

Before she was off the deep end and we were all watching as she dives in, Lady Gaga was still a wacky, arty pop diva delivering dirty-minded holiday singles.

“Snowman,” Sia

The saddest, sweetest love song on the list comes from Sia’s 2017 album of original Christmas tracks, Everyday Is Christmas (and if the impossible romance of “Snowman” breaks your heart too much, try taking a trip down “Candy Cane Lane”).

“Mr. Right,” Leona Lewis

This irresistible yuletide original from the “Bleeding Love” singer has the same gist as a lot of these romantic holiday bops, but hasn’t caught on to the degree of “Underneath the Tree” or “Santa Tell Me.” Add it to your playlist and help bring about #JusticeForMrRight.

“100 Degrees,” Kylie Minogue feat. Dannii Minogue

Christmas is great and all, but as Kylie Minogue knows, there’s one thing it desperately needs: Disco. So much more disco.

“8 Days of Christmas,” Destiny’s Child

This could be considered a cover, but when you replace “geese a-laying” with “a crop jacket with dirty denim jeans,” you’re kind of interfering with the integrity of the original too much for it to really be considered the same thing, right?

“Winter Song,” Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

Are Bareilles and Michaelson quite sparkly and bubblegummy enough to be considered pop princesses, technically? Maybe not. Should you still listen to “Winter Song,” and also probably cry a little? Absolutely yes.

“Can You See,” Fifth Harmony

Yes, Fifth Harmony recorded an inspiring song for the soundtrack to the 2017 animated biblical film The Star. The more you know!

“Christmas Time,” Christina Aguilera

Have a very Xtina Xmas with this danceable track from Aguilera’s 2000 holiday album, My Kind of Christmas.

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” Gwen Stefani feat. Blake Shelton

Stefani and her country bae/fellow Voice coach collaborated for the twangy, catchy lead single off her 2017 Christmas album, which was also filled with some great covers of holiday standards (look out, Bing Crosby).

“Tell Me a Story,” Hilary Duff feat. Lil’ Romeo

This is as 2002-Christmas as it gets. Enjoy.

And now for a few covers…

“Santa Baby,” Madonna

Eartha Kitt’s version is iconic, but Madonna does the flirty ditty justice — and if the Material Girl was ever going to sing a Christmas song, it had to be this one.

“Last Christmas,” Taylor Swift

In another instance of perfectly matched singer and material, Swift’s wistful Wham! cover actually improves on the original.

“Sleigh Ride,” TLC

The most scrub-free song on the list.

“The Christmas Song,” Whitney Houston

Slow it down a little with Whitney, who puts her crystal voice on this classic.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Mariah Carey

Mariah, and Mariah alone, is allowed to have two songs on this playlist. We’re not complete idiots.