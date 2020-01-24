Michelle Obama, Jimmy Carter & More Politicians Who've Been Nominated for Grammys

Michelle Obama
The former first lady is in the running for best spoken word album at the 2020 Grammys for her best-selling memoir Becoming.
“So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination!” Obama tweeted in November 2019. “This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously.”
Barack Obama
The former president is a two-time nominee and winner! Obama won in the best spoken word album category for his memoir Dreams from My Father in 2005 and The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream in 2007.
Bernie Sanders
The presidential candidate was up for best spoken word album in 2017 for Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, but lost to the late Carrie Fisher and her last book, The Princess Diarist.
Bill & Hillary Clinton
The Clintons are another couple who’ve made their mark on the Grammys. Hillary won back in 1996 for It Takes a Village and was nominated once again in 2003 for Living History (Hillary Rodham Clinton) — both in the best spoken word album category.
Bill won back-to-back years in 2003 and 2004 for Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks and My Life. He scooped two more nominations (but sadly, no wins) for Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World in 2007 and Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy in 2012.
Jimmy Carter
The former president has won three out of nine nominations for best spoken word album.
In 1997, he earned a nom for Living Faith and then another the following year for The Virtues of Aging. In 2001, he was recognized for An Hour Before Daylight but lost to Quincy Jones and Q – The Autobiography of Quincy Jones.
Carter’s first win came in 2006 for Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis. He was nominated again in 2007, 2009 and 2014 for Sunday Mornings in Plains: Bringing Peace to a Changing World, We Can Have Peace In the Holy Land and A Call to Action before winning two more times for A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety (2015) and Faith – A Journey for All (2018).
Elizabeth Warren
The presidential candidate grabbed her first nomination in 2014 for her New York Times bestselling book, A Fighting Chance.
Rev. Jesse Jackson
The activist hit a hot streak in the ’80s, earning a nomination in 1984 for Our Time Has Come, and winning in 1988 for Speech by Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Al Franken
The former senator from Minnesota and comedian is the only politician to have had a stake in not only the best spoken word category, but also the best of comedy section.
Franken was nominated for best spoken comedy album in 1993 for You’re Good Enough, You’re Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like You! He won in 1996 for Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and then earned another nom in 2002 for Oh, The Things I Know!
In 2003, he was recognized in the best spoken word album for Lies and The Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, then earned nominations for the next three years: The O’Franken Factor Factor – The Very Best of the O’Franken Factor (best of comedy), The Al Franken Show Party Album (best spoken word) and The Truth (With Jokes) (best spoken word).