Michelle Obama, Jimmy Carter & More Politicians Who've Been Nominated for Grammys

The former president has won three out of nine nominations for best spoken word album.

In 1997, he earned a nom for Living Faith and then another the following year for The Virtues of Aging. In 2001, he was recognized for An Hour Before Daylight but lost to Quincy Jones and Q – The Autobiography of Quincy Jones.

Carter’s first win came in 2006 for Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis. He was nominated again in 2007, 2009 and 2014 for Sunday Mornings in Plains: Bringing Peace to a Changing World, We Can Have Peace In the Holy Land and A Call to Action before winning two more times for A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety (2015) and Faith – A Journey for All (2018).