Roddy Ricch was arrested for gun possession hours before he was scheduled to perform at the Governor's Ball music festival, though the charges were dismissed the following day

Roddy Ricch's Charges for Trying to Enter Governors Ball Music Festival with a Gun Dismissed: Police

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Roddy Ricch attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Roddy Ricch attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Roddy Ricch was arrested for gun possession hours before he was scheduled to perform at the Governor's Ball music festival in Queens, New York, on Saturday — though the charges were dismissed the following day, according to authorities.

Over the weekend, Ricch, 23 — whose real name is Rodrick Moore — was arrested alongside two other men, Carlos Collins and Michael Figueroa, at a checkpoint at the venue when they arrived in a 2020 black Cadillac Escalade, Deadline reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Citing the New York Police Department, the outlet said that security saw a 9 mm gun and a magazine that held nine rounds of ammunition within the group's car.

Ricch was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of an unlawful feeding device, police said, per ABC 7. Collins, 57, and Figueroa, 46, were also hit with the gun-related charges, the outlet added.

In a last-minute statement, the Governor's Ball announced in a tweet: "Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today."

The rapper was set to perform alongside acts including Halsey, Tove Lo and Flume, to name a few.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Roddy Ricch performs at SUMMERSFEST 2019 at The Novo by Microsoft on August 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10Summers Records) Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty for 10Summers Records

Ricch's case, however, was never docketed, the New York Daily News reported, and a clerk at the Queens Criminal Court said his charges were dismissed.

Collins' charges were also dropped, while Figueroa was arraigned on the charges Sunday, per the outlet.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ricch later addressed the incident during an appearance at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert on Sunday evening.

There, Ricch told the crowd before him, "Can I hear everybody in here say 'F--- NYPD'?" as seen in video shared online by The Shade Room.