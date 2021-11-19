Police Release Images of Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Young Dolph

The Memphis Police Department shared images obtained from surveillance footage showing two individuals they suspect killed rapper Young Dolph outside a cookie store

The Memphis Police Department has released images of suspects they believe are linked to the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph.

On Thursday — just one day after the rapper, 36, was gunned down at a bakery on Airways Blvd. — police shared photos taken from security footage of two men they believe are responsible for the murder.

In the images, the suspects are seen with their faces partially covered, exiting a white, two-door Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of Makeda's Cookies. One image shows the suspects' car, while the other two show the individuals holding firearms.

Young Dolph Shooting footage Credit: Memphis Police Dept

"The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times," Memphis Police shared in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday. "The suspects then fled the scene."

The police also shared on Twitter that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Young Dolph — who was born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. — had visited Makeda's Wednesday to purchase cookies when a car approached the business and an individual fired a fatal shot to the rapper, Makeda's owner Maurice Hill told local Fox affiliate WHBQ.

Young Dolph Shooting footage Credit: Memphis Police Dept

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis called the shooting of Young Dolph "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide," adding, "Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

The rapper, who is known for his work on the 2015 O.T. Genasis track "Cut It," is survived by his two children, Ari and Tre, and his partner, Mia Jaye.

Rapper Young Dolph Young Dolph | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Jaye broke her silence on Young Dolph's death on Thursday, writing on her Instagram Story: "Question is… How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?"

She added, "God give me strength… Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul," while writing on another slide, "Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, messages... I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears I catch a few… Nonetheless, all the genuine positive, vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome… Because Lord knows I need them."