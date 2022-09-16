PnB Rock's Cause of Death Released as Coroner Officially Rules Rapper's Killing a Homicide

PnB Rock's death has been officially ruled a homicide.

The 30-year-old rapper was killed after being shot in the back and chest, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Friday.

He died in the hospital, the coroner reported.

On Monday, PnB Rock — real name Rakim Hasheem Allen — was fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified by authorities and is still at large, approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post alerted the assailant to the rapper's location, per The Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they're there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, according to The Times.

PnB Rock and his girlfriend. PnB Rock/Instagram

Just prior to the incident Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted. Sibounheuang has also since deleted her Instagram account.

The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another daughter, 8-year-old Milan.

In one of his final interviews taped roughly a week before his death, PnB Rock spoke with DJ Akademiks about rappers getting robbed in L.A.

"It's so common," he said, later adding, "I never got robbed. Ever in my life."

He continued, "I ain't gon' say never. I don't like saying 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

"I'm not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

When DJ Akademiks noted that rappers are viewed as "targets," PnB Rock shared that he "move[s] different" ever since his oldest "brother got killed."

"I've seen people die, I've been around people that died, but when that s--- hits your crib, you know this is real life. Anybody could die. It could be anybody. The last person that you expect could die."

Asked if that makes him "nervous," PnB Rock said that it makes him "alert."