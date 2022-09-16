PnB Rock's Cause of Death Released as Coroner Officially Rules Rapper's Killing a Homicide

PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery at the famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant on Monday

By
Published on September 16, 2022 05:40 PM
PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PnB Rock's death has been officially ruled a homicide.

The 30-year-old rapper was killed after being shot in the back and chest, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Friday.

He died in the hospital, the coroner reported.

On Monday, PnB Rock — real name Rakim Hasheem Allen — was fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified by authorities and is still at large, approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post alerted the assailant to the rapper's location, per The Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they're there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, according to The Times.

PnB Rock and gf
PnB Rock and his girlfriend. PnB Rock/Instagram

Just prior to the incident Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted. Sibounheuang has also since deleted her Instagram account.

The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another daughter, 8-year-old Milan.

In one of his final interviews taped roughly a week before his death, PnB Rock spoke with DJ Akademiks about rappers getting robbed in L.A.

"It's so common," he said, later adding, "I never got robbed. Ever in my life."

He continued, "I ain't gon' say never. I don't like saying 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

RELATED VIDEO: Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

"I'm not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

When DJ Akademiks noted that rappers are viewed as "targets," PnB Rock shared that he "move[s] different" ever since his oldest "brother got killed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've seen people die, I've been around people that died, but when that s--- hits your crib, you know this is real life. Anybody could die. It could be anybody. The last person that you expect could die."

Asked if that makes him "nervous," PnB Rock said that it makes him "alert."

Related Articles
PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show
PnB Rock Spoke About Robberies Aimed at Rappers Days Before His Death: 'It's So Common'
PnB Rock
Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Cordae and Naomi Osaka attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend? All About Cordae
A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eugene Garcia/AP/Shutterstock (13026986a) Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on . Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman California-7-Eleven Shootings, Brea, United States - 11 Jul 2022
2 Arrested for Deadly Robberies at Multiple Southern Calif. 7-Elevens: 'This Was a Reign of Terror'
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
Cooper Noriega
TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19: 'Life is Fragile'
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Larry Rudolph
Trial Begins for Big Game Hunter Accused of Murdering Wife on African Safari, Claiming It Was Accidental
Artist Mohammed Mubarak stands beside his artwork of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle as people gather for Hussle's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on August 15, 2022. - Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in Los Angeles three years ago, was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Larry Rudolph
Dentist Confessed to Murdering Wife on African Vacation, Prosecutor Says at Trial: 'I Killed My F---ing Wife'
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Trouble attends Starz "Power" ATL at Phipps Plaza AMC
Atlanta Rapper Trouble — Who Collaborated with Drake and The Weeknd — Dead at 34: 'A True Voice'
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in Los Angeles
burlington fatory shooting
Girl, 14, Killed in Store by Stray Bullet Fired by L.A. Police Is ID'd, Officer Placed on Leave