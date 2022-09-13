Los Angeles Police Believe PnB Rock Was Fatally Shot After Instagram Post Revealed His Location

Police are sharing more details about PnB Rock's death a day after the rapper was gunned down at a popular L.A. restaurant.

On Monday, PnB Rock – real name Rakim Hasheem Allen – was shot and killed while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.

The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another little girl Milan Allen, 8.

A suspect approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper, who was 30 years old, died shortly after and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post alerted the assailant to the rapper's location, per The Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they're there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," said Moore, according to The Times.

PnB Rock and his girlfriend. PnB Rock/Instagram

Just prior to the incident Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted.

A graphic video of the aftermath of the shooting shows the rapper alive but severely injured. Someone asks how old he is and a woman is heard saying, "He's 30."

No one else was injured in the restaurant, according to KTLA.

The suspect is still at large and has not been identified by authorities.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Atlantic Records shared a photo of PnB Rock alongside a touching caption.

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," it begins, adding, "This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

PnB Rock was signed to Atlantic Records in the earlier stages of his career before celebrating the release of his first independent project earlier this month.

Roscoe's also mourned the rapper's death at one of their eateries.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere. His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us," a statement posted on the restaurant's Instagram read. "Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."

RELATED VIDEO: Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Many of PnB Rock's peers also reacted to the loss on social media.

"After Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts," wrote Nicki Minaj. "To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊"

Migos rapper Offset also tweeted, "Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man‼️"

Cardi B asked fans to not wrongly blame his partner, writing, "I highly doubt n–– was looking at PMB's babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It's very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PnB Rock's fellow Philadelphia native Meek Mill also posted a gripping tribute with footage of PnB Rock performing.

"Rip dawg you didn't deserve that….," he wrote. "Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can't even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality!"