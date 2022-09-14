PnB Rock Spoke About Robberies Aimed at Rappers Days Before His Death: 'It's So Common'

PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a popular Los Angeles restaurant Monday

Days before he was killed during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant, PnB Rock spoke about robberies targeting rappers in the city.

On Monday, PnB Rock — real name Rakim Hasheem Allen — was fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles. He was 30. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Xuri. The rapper was also a father to another little girl Milan Allen, 8.

In one of his final interviews taped roughly a week before his death, PnB Rock spoke with DJ Akademiks about rappers getting robbed in L.A.

"It's so common," he said, later adding, "I never got robbed. Ever in my life."

He continued, "I ain't gon' say never. I don't like saying 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

"I'm not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

When DJ Akademiks noted that rappers are viewed as "targets," PnB Rock shared that he "move[s] different" ever since his oldest "brother got killed."

"I've seen people die, I've been around people that died, but when that s--- hits your crib crib, you know this is real life. Anybody could die. It could be anybody. The last person that you expect could die."

Asked if that makes him "nervous," PnB Rock said that it makes him "alert."

During Monday's incident, a suspect approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper died shortly after and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

The suspect has not been identified by authorities and is still at large.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post alerted the assailant to the rapper's location, per The Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock "was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they're there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting," said Moore, according to The Times.

Just prior to the incident, Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted. Sibounheuang has also since deleted her Instagram profile.

