PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says Rapper 'Saved My Life' as She Breaks Silence About His Murder

PnB Rock's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang says he "[threw] me under that table" when shots rang out while they were having lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant; the rapper died shortly after

Published on October 13, 2022 11:12 PM
PnB Rock's girlfriend is speaking out for the first time about his murder, revealing the rapper is the reason she's still alive.

PnB Rock — real name Rakim Hasheem Allen — was fatally shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles. He was 30.

Now, Sibounheuang — who shares a 2-year-old daughter Xuri with the late rapper — is opening up about witnessing his death. The rapper was also a father to another little girl, 8-year-old Milan Allen.

"I am 100% not ok," she wrote alongside footage of their special moments throughout the years. "If I wasn't spiritual I could kill my self (but then I'll go to hell and my man not there)."

Sharing her account of what happened that fateful day, she continued, "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this."

She shared, "TBH, I can't even handle this. To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn't make it after having the faith and confidence that he was."

A day after his death, the Los Angeles Police Department said authorities believed PnB Rock was shot after his location was revealed on social media.

Just prior to the incident, Sibounheuang had shared an Instagram Story of their lunch. The post was later deleted.

Police later arrested a 32-year-old woman named Shauntel Trone and a minor for the alleged connection to PnB Rock's death. LAPD also named Freddie Lee Trone "as being a person involved."

PnB Rock and gf
PnB Rock and his girlfriend. PnB Rock/Instagram

When contacted by PEOPLE at the time, LAPD would not confirm.

Police sources also told The Los Angeles Times that Freddie and his son were allegedly in the Roscoe's parking lot before PnB Rock was tagged at the restaurant on social media.

During the fatal incident, a suspect approached the "Fleek" rapper and ordered him to hand over jewelry and other items. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot PnB Rock several times. The rapper died shortly after, and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

In her heartbreaking post, Sibounheuang said of her and PnB Rock: "I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self."

She added, "My last day with u. I told you 'I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate' Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful. You told me u hate it took so long, u wish you would've changed way sooner."

"It takes so much prayer and spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life now. They say your angels come and stop by and visit you but I feel like mine is always here, it ain't no stopping by. This life we live on earth is just temporary before we get to heaven or hell. Where we will spend eternity. Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant…you can't take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you. The devil is running loose on earth," she wrote.

She said she will "never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids." She then asked, "Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil."

"Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable," she concluded.


