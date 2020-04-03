Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested for Drug Possession and Traffic Charges in Georgia

Image zoom Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Playboi Carti was arrested this week on drug and traffic charges.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrel Carter, was arrested Thursday after police “pulled over a Lamborghini that had an expired tag,” according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After pulling over the vehicle, the authorities found “12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.”

Both Carter and another man, whom police identified as Jaylan Tucker, were taken into custody at “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”

Carter was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying a revalidated decal on his license plate, according to online records. Tucker, who has been charged with drug and weapon charges, remains in custody.

The rapper was released from jail shortly after his arrest, his manager told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Robbed of $366,000 Worth of Jewelry, Revealing Possible Engagement

In November, Carti and girlfriend Iggy Azalea were robbed of $366,000 worth of jewelry, according to an incident report previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Among the stolen items was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring, which led fans to believe the pair had gotten engaged, although neither star commented on their relationship status at the time.

Image zoom Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Mega

Azalea, 29, and Carti began dating shortly after meeting in 2018, while the Atlanta rapper was touring overseas.

Three months after they confirmed they were dating, the singer and the rapper decided to move in together, with Carti confirming the big step in their relationship in a 2019 interview with Fader.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he shared with the outlet, explaining how he and Azalea had moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles together. “I support everything she does.”

In December, Azalea announced on her Instagram that she was “single,” before quickly deleting the message and apologizing for her “impulsive” message, although the pair were spotted together in Australia earlier this year.