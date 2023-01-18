Plain White T's Singer Surprises Young Cancer Patient with 'Hey There Delilah' Performance

Plain White T's singer Tom Higgenson surprised a young cancer patient named Delilah with a surprise performance of her favorite song, "Hey There Delilah," in her hospital room.

The young patient listened to the band's hit song every day during her four years of treatment.

In a video posted to the band's Instagram on Tuesday, Delilah is hanging in her hospital room when her parents show a video made specifically for her by Higgenson.

"What's up Delilah, it's Tom from Plain White T's," the singer, 43, says in the video. "I hear you're a big fan of our song, 'Hey There Delilah,' so I figured I would play it for you right now."

He strums the guitar a few times before stopping, looking at the camera, and saying, "Actually, you know what? I got a better idea."

Delilah is then surprised by the singer strolling into her room, strumming the guitar and immediately playing "Hey There Delilah" as the young fan watches in amazement with a huge smile on her face.

Later, in a heartwarming moment, the whole room sang along with Higgenson, including her parents and doctor.

The video ends with Higgenson and Delilah sharing a big hug.

"Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years," the band wrote alongside the video. "During her cancer treatments Delilah's favorite song has been "Hey There Delilah", so we surprised her with @higgypop and her favorite song ❤️"

In 2018, it was reported that the hit song was going to be made into a TV show.

"'Hey There Delilah' has captivated people for over 10 years now… it's crazy!" Higgenson told EW at the time. "And people young and old, to this day, still come up to me and ask about the story behind the song. I'm excited to reimagine the story I've told a million times, and make something fun and fresh that people can fall in love with all over again."

The hit song — which hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts and was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards in 2007 — is a story about a singer-songwriter promising to write a song for a new girl he's just met.