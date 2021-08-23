Pixies Cancel 2021 Tour Due to 'Current Surge in COVID Cases' amid Rapid Spread of Delta Variant

The alt-rock group was set to go on an 11-stop tour in September

Pixies fans will have to wait to see the group on tour.

On Monday, the group — comprising Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin — released a statement on social media announcing that they would no longer go on tour due to fears about the COVID pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

"Regretfully, we announce today that we are canceling our 11-date U.S. September run," the group wrote. "We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases — made worse by the Delta variant — that this is the right decision for our fans and crewmembers' safety, as well as our own."

The statement continued by reminding fans that they can receive refunds from the point of purchase.

"We ask that our fans stay safe and health and we hope to see you all soon," the statement continued. "La la love you."

Among the canceled tour dates are the group's appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 19 and Summerfest in Milwaukee.

The group was also set to perform at the Jacobs Pavillion in Cleveland, Ohio with Nine Inch Nails on Sept. 21 and 23.

"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day, it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet," Nine Inch Nails wrote in a statement of their own on Thursday. "We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right."

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022," Nicks wrote in her own statement.