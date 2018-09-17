Steelers Player Wears Custom Cleats in Tribute to Pittsburgh Native Mac Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers paid tribute to one of their biggest fans during their first NFL home game on Sunday.

Late rapper Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 of an apparent drug overdose at age 26, was a well-known supporter of his hometown’s NFL team.

To honor Miller, Steelers running back James Conner showed off custom cleats decorated with an illustration of the musician’s face and some of his song titles and lyrics. Before the game, the 23-year-old athlete tweeted a picture of the kicks with the caption, “Thank you Mac.”

James Conner's sneakers James Conner/Twitter

During the Steeler’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of Miller’s song’s — 2010’s “Knock Knock” — blared in the stadium, according to Entertainment Tonight.

RIP Mac Miller. Thanks for being a great Steelers fan. pic.twitter.com/gahdYmWbVo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 8, 2018

This past week, other famous fans of the late rapper honored Miller, as well, including Post Malone.

When the “Rockstar” artist took the stage at the Kaaboo Del Mar festival north of San Diego on Friday, he wore a shirt adorned with pink, blue and orange flowers that read “RIP Mac Miller,” and his pants were decorated with hearts.

Post Malone Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Malone’s tribute moved fellow musicians on Instagram. G-Eazy commented with a red heart and Billie Joe Armstrong wrote, “Be kind to yourself.”

A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose. The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Mac Miller Karen Meyers/Instagram

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE last week. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

The rapper’s latest album, Swimming, was released on Aug. 3 and he was scheduled to begin touring in October.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.